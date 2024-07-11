Jordan Pickford passionately kisses wife Megan Davison after England sails through to Euro finals

Congratulations are in order, as Jordan Pickford and the England Euro squad achieved a 2-1 victory over the Netherlands on Wednesday night. After sailing through to the finals, the football star beamed as he celebrated with his family.

In a sweet moment, Jordan, 30, shared a kiss with his wife of two years, Megan Davison, 28. The couple – who have reportedly been together since their school days – brought their son, Arlo, to watch the semi-final match.

© Getty Jordan Pickford shared a kiss with his wife Megan after England scored a 2-1 victory over the Netherlands

Ever the supportive wife, Megan has been a regular fixture at her husband's matches in recent weeks, and she's been wearing her England shirt with pride.

A huge moment for the England team, Megan wasn't the only WAG in attendance on Wednesday. Ollie Watkins, who scored a last-minute strike, was cheered on by his girlfriend, Ellie Alderson.

Following the game, Ellier shared a snapshot of her boyfriend on Instagram. Ollie, 28, could be seen smiling as Ellie sweetly cosied up to her beau and lovingly clasped his hand. Bursting with pride, Ellie captioned her post: "You got your moment and you took it!!!!! I am soooo proud of you."

Jordan and Megan, who are typically private, and chose to keep their engagement a secret, have shared details of their 2020 wedding in the past. After legally tying the knot during the COVID-19 pandemic, the pair followed up with a fairytale ceremony in the Maldives. Their 2022 wedding was an intimate affair with just 13 guests in attendance.

© Getty Images Jordan and Megan tied the knot in 2022

Posting a carousel of stunning images taken during their big day, Megan captioned her Instagram post: "Worth the wait for the most magical day with my soulmate. Introducing The Pickfords 18.06.2022."

Proud parents of two, in February 2019, the duo welcomed their first child - a son called Arlo. At the time of Arlo's birth, Megan wrote on social media: "9 months preparing… To fall in love for a lifetime. We are delighted to share that we welcomed Baby Pickford into the world early on 17.02.2019 weighing 7lbs 5oz."

© Instagram The couple with their two children

By 2023, Megan and Jordan had announced the birth of their daughter, Ostara, on Instagram, writing: "Welcome to the world Ostara Haze Pickford. Our dinky dotty dream come true."

Currently, Jordan and his family reside in a stunning home in Cheshire which is reportedly worth £2.1 million. It's thought that their home also has its own home cinema, a large garden and a jacuzzi.