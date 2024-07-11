Ollie Watkins is actually a fully-fledged fashion boy

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Move over David Attenborough, there’s a new national sweetheart in town.

In the space of a single evening, Aston Villa forward Ollie Watkins ascended up the football ranks to assume his place as England’s new It-boy.

Scoring the winning goal for England during the Euros semi-final, the footballer grasped the UK’s attention for more than just his aptitude on-pitch.

The 28-year-old also happened to pique the interest of fashion followers across the country. If Burberry poster-boy Marcus Rashford, Gucci pin-up Jack Grealish and Louis Vuitton muse Héctor Bellerín are anything to go by, then many believe this could be Watkins’ time for an epic induction into the fashion world.

Back in 2017, Ollie Watkins acted as a brand ambassador for Ted Baker

We’re here to tell you that this likely won’t happen, because well, it already has.

The father-of-two has already established a reputable fashion persona. While not a highly public one, Watkins’ sartorial status isn’t to be slept on.

Back in 2017, the footballer struck up a deal with British fashion house Ted Baker, acting as the brand’s menswear ambassador. Since March 2023, he’s also been an ambassador for sportswear label Under Armour.

On a more personal level, the star is no stranger to a designer look or two. From monogrammed Dior swimming trunks to green silk-printed Casablanca shirts, his wardrobe is brimming with hot-off-the-press pieces.

A quick scroll through his Instagram feed supports this fashion theory. Off-duty holiday snaps centering friends and family are peppered with Ami Paris knits, beige Prada zip-ups and Balenciaga tees. His girlfriend, Ellie Alderson, bolsters his sartorial prowess, sporting covetable pieces from Loewe tank tops to mini Hermès handbags, Van Cleef & Arpels jewels and more.

Also dotted among the images are professional fashion shots from various interviews and campaigns, hailing from Gaffer Magazine and The Edit London.

It’s undeniable that football and fashion have a long-lasting relationship, albeit rocky at times (think David Bekcham’s questionably hairstyles.) While we’re excited to see which designer brands snap up Ollie Watkins next, it wouldn't be fair to say he’s new to the game.

As for what’s next on his fashion path, the ball’s in his court.