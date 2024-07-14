19 times Harry Kane was the cutest dad to his adorable kids

He may be tough on the pitch, but Harry Kane is a total softie with his children at home. The England star and team captain shares four kids with his wife Katie Goodland – seven-year-old Ivy Jane, Vivienne Jane, five, Louis Harry, three, and Henry Edward, who is ten months old – plus two Labradors, Brady and Wilson.

The striker star is clearly immensely proud of his young clan and regularly shares snippets of their family life together via his social media, although always choosing to keep their faces hidden from the cameras.

While you'll no doubt be familiar with Harry's skills on the pitch, you might be less familiar with his parenting skills. We've rounded up the striker's most adorable moments with his little ones, and it's fair to say that they are super sweet...

1/ 19 © Instagram Twinning in England kits Doting dad Harry posed for a photo with his two daughters, who shared their support for their famous father by wearing the England football kit.



2/ 19 © Instagram Walks in the woods The star adventured off into the bluebell woods with his girls, which wife Katie captured in this picturesque snap.



3/ 19 © Instagram Bedtime stories Harry sweetly read oldest daughter Ivy a bedroom story as she rested on his head with a teddy bear.



4/ 19 Welcoming Louis to the world Harry and Katie announced the birth of their son Louis with this incredibly touching selfie back in 2020.



5/ 19 © Instagram Lapland adventures The Tottenham player treated his daughters to a snow-coated trip to Lapland. Can we come next time, Harry?



6/ 19 © Instagram Golfing sessions A man of many talents – Harry taught his girls how to play gold during some downtime away from the pitch.



7/ 19 © Instagram Family time on holiday A footballer lifestyle means holidays for a king, which Harry's kids are treated to at the end of the season.



8/ 19 © Instagram Easter celebrations Ivy and Vivienne twinned in heart-printed nighties and bunny rabbit ears in this wholesome moment during Easter snapped by their beloved dad.



9/ 19 © Instagram Selfridges shopping trip A Selfridges shopping trip? Sign us up. Dad Harry spoiled his brood with a family outing to the glittering department store for a toy haul.



10/ 19 © Instagram Christmas celebrations The couple celebrated Christmas with their kids with this festive photo – adorbs.



11/ 19 © Instagram Vivienne's birth The Kane's welcomed their second daughter Vivienne into the world with this picture, where Harry revealed his wife opted for a water birth.



12/ 19 © Instagram Bonding with the pups Not only are they parents to Ivy, Vivienne and Louis, but also to Labradors Brady and Wilson. Clearly, young Ivy is a budding dog person.



13/ 19 © Instagram Christmas sleds The Kane family had a Christmas to remember in 2022, with the World Cup legend treating them to a snow-filled masterpiece, complete with sleds!



14/ 19 © Instagram Louis grows up Proud dad Harry was seen carrying his young Louis when the tot turned one back in 2023. Joking about his growing boy's sporting ability he said Louis would soon be "challenging" him on the golf course.



15/ 19 © Instagram Ivy's sixth birthday Ivy joined her dad at the football to mark her sixth birthday, and the young girl was pictured carrying a balloon with her age on it.



16/ 19 © Instagram Henry enters the world Harry was over the moon to become a father for the fourth time last year, and shortly after the arrival of his second son, he was seen cradling the tot.



17/ 19 © Instagram Holiday time with Ivy Ivy marked her seventh birthday abroad, and the pair looked so sweet as they enjoyed a meal at a restaurant. Harry obscured his daughter's face with a white heart emoji for the post.



18/ 19 © Instagram Disney trip with Louis Young Louis had a third birthday to remember, with his father treating him to a trip to Disneyland! The youngster perched on his dad's shoulders in front of the iconic castle and fireworks display.



19/ 19 © Instagram Backing Daddy Harry's young children always back him at matches. The star striker used this post of his children to make an important point however, highlighting mental health issues among young people.



