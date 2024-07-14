Skip to main contentSkip to footer
19 times Harry Kane was the cutest dad to his adorable kids
19 times Harry Kane was the cutest dad to his adorable kids

The England captain is a father-of-four

Harry Kane and Kate Kane smiling with their daughter© Jean Catuffe
Tania Leslau
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
He may be tough on the pitch, but Harry Kane is a total softie with his children at home. The England star and team captain shares four kids with his wife Katie Goodland – seven-year-old Ivy Jane, Vivienne Jane, five, Louis Harry, three, and Henry Edward, who is ten months old – plus two Labradors, Brady and Wilson.

The striker star is clearly immensely proud of his young clan and regularly shares snippets of their family life together via his social media, although always choosing to keep their faces hidden from the cameras.

WATCH: Harry Kane treats daughter Vivienne to jaw-dropping Encanto birthday cake

While you'll no doubt be familiar with Harry's skills on the pitch, you might be less familiar with his parenting skills. We've rounded up the striker's most adorable moments with his little ones, and it's fair to say that they are super sweet...

1/19

Harry Kane carrying two young girls in football kits© Instagram

Twinning in England kits

Doting dad Harry posed for a photo with his two daughters, who shared their support for their famous father by wearing the England football kit.

2/19

Two young girls and Harry kane walking through the woods© Instagram

Walks in the woods

The star adventured off into the bluebell woods with his girls, which wife Katie captured in this picturesque snap.

3/19

Harry Kane reading a book to two young children© Instagram

Bedtime stories

Harry sweetly read oldest daughter Ivy a bedroom story as she rested on his head with a teddy bear.

4/19

Welcoming Louis to the world

Welcoming Louis to the world

Harry and Katie announced the birth of their son Louis with this incredibly touching selfie back in 2020.

5/19

Two young girls in pink jackets© Instagram

Lapland adventures

The Tottenham player treated his daughters to a snow-coated trip to Lapland. Can we come next time, Harry?

6/19

Harry Kane playing golf with two yougn girls© Instagram

Golfing sessions

A man of many talents – Harry taught his girls how to play gold during some downtime away from the pitch.

7/19

Two young girls and Harry Kane on the beach© Instagram

Family time on holiday

A footballer lifestyle means holidays for a king, which Harry's kids are treated to at the end of the season.

8/19

Two young girls in white dresses with hearts and bunny ears© Instagram

Easter celebrations

Ivy and Vivienne twinned in heart-printed nighties and bunny rabbit ears in this wholesome moment during Easter snapped by their beloved dad.

9/19

Hary Kane at Selfridges with his wife and two daughters© Instagram

Selfridges shopping trip

A Selfridges shopping trip? Sign us up. Dad Harry spoiled his brood with a family outing to the glittering department store for a toy haul.

10/19

Harry Kane and his wife carrying their two daughters in front of a Christmas tree© Instagram

Christmas celebrations

The couple celebrated Christmas with their kids with this festive photo – adorbs.

11/19

Harry and Kate Kane in hospital with a baby girl© Instagram

Vivienne's birth

The Kane's welcomed their second daughter Vivienne into the world with this picture, where Harry revealed his wife opted for a water birth.

12/19

A young girl with two Labradors© Instagram

Bonding with the pups

Not only are they parents to Ivy, Vivienne and Louis, but also to Labradors Brady and Wilson. Clearly, young Ivy is a budding dog person.

13/19

Harry Kane and Kate Kane on sleds with three children© Instagram

Christmas sleds

The Kane family had a Christmas to remember in 2022, with the World Cup legend treating them to a snow-filled masterpiece, complete with sleds!

14/19

Harry Kane carrying a young boy© Instagram

Louis grows up

Proud dad Harry was seen carrying his young Louis when the tot turned one back in 2023. Joking about his growing boy's sporting ability he said Louis would soon be "challenging" him on the golf course.

15/19

A young girl watching a football match with a '6' balloon© Instagram

Ivy's sixth birthday

Ivy joined her dad at the football to mark her sixth birthday, and the young girl was pictured carrying a balloon with her age on it.

16/19

Harry Kane holding a baby boy© Instagram

Henry enters the world

Harry was over the moon to become a father for the fourth time last year, and shortly after the arrival of his second son, he was seen cradling the tot.

17/19

Harry Kane and a young girl at a restaurant© Instagram

Holiday time with Ivy

Ivy marked her seventh birthday abroad, and the pair looked so sweet as they enjoyed a meal at a restaurant. Harry obscured his daughter's face with a white heart emoji for the post.

18/19

Harry Kane at Disneyland fireworks with a young boy on his shoulders© Instagram

Disney trip with Louis

Young Louis had a third birthday to remember, with his father treating him to a trip to Disneyland! The youngster perched on his dad's shoulders in front of the iconic castle and fireworks display.

19/19

Three children looking at a football pitch© Instagram

Backing Daddy

Harry's young children always back him at matches. The star striker used this post of his children to make an important point however, highlighting mental health issues among young people.

