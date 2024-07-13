Madonna is worth a reported $650 million – but that doesn't mean her children aren't expected to earn their own money.

The Vogue hitmaker, 65, is a mother to six talented children, Lourdes, 27, Rocco, 23, David, 18, Mercy, 18, and twins Stella and Estere, 11.

Lourdes and Rocco are already making waves – and money – from their chosen careers, and now it seems David is the latest to step out from his mom's shadow.

The teenager has started his own business, selling private guitar lessons online for $200 an hour.

David launched his new venture this week following his success on Madonna's Celebration Tour – where he joined her every performance as a guitarist and dancer.

Taking to Instagram, David shared the news of his guitar sessions, explaining: "Welcome to my online guitar class where everyone, from beginners navigating their first chords to experienced musicians honing their craft, gather for a fun-filled jam session!

© Getty Images David played guitar every night on Madonna's Celebration Tour

"Grab your guitar (pajamas optional but recommended), and join me as we explore the wonderful world of chords, scales, and everything in between."

He continued: "Whether you're still mastering "Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star" or itching to unleash your inner rock god, this class is all about embracing the joy of making music together.

"Mistakes? They're just unexpected solos! So, let's strum, hum, and strum some more in this virtual musical journey where all levels are welcome and fun is the name of the game."

© Getty Images David is putting his guitar skills to use by teaching others

David's calendar has available bookings until September 10, and he is set to make a tidy profit from his "jam sessions".

While they are advertised as $200 an hour for a one-on-one session, the payment terms stipulate that "you must [buy] 5 classes, at 200 a class" – meaning for every person that signs up, David will make $1000.

Madonna and David are extremely close and she has praised him for his tenacity in the past.

© Instagram Both Madonna and David play guitar

"What [David] has more than anything is focus and determination," she told British Vogue in 2019. "I'm pretty sure he got it from me," she added.

Speaking of their bond, she said: "He's the one I have the most in common with. I feel like he gets me; he has more of my DNA than any of my children so far."

Madonna and her ex-husband Guy Ritchie adopted David from Malawi in 2006, when he was one year old, although the adoption process wasn't finalized until May 2008, when he was two.

© Getty Images Madonna adopted David when he was one

Following the controversy surrounding her adoption of David in the late aughts, Madonna released a statement stressing she would be "committed to maintaining an ongoing relationship with David’s Malawian roots."

Madonna has spoken about being a mother to six children in the past and admitted it "has been the most difficult, the hardest battle".

© Instagram Madonna with her six children

"Today I am still struggling to understand how to be a mother and do my job," she told Vanity Fair in 2023.

"Because, whoever you are, having children and raising them is a work of art. And no one gives you a manual. You have to learn from mistakes. It is a profession that requires a lot of time. And it is exhausting because there is never rest."