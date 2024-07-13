Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Madonna's son David Banda, 18, embarks on new venture – and you won't believe how much he'll earn
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Madonna on an outing with her son David© Instagram

Madonna's son David Banda, 18, embarks on new venture – and you won't believe how much he'll earn

Madonna's teenage son has set up his own business

Jenni McKnight
US Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Madonna is worth a reported $650 million – but that doesn't mean her children aren't expected to earn their own money. 

The Vogue hitmaker, 65, is a mother to six talented children, Lourdes, 27, Rocco, 23, David, 18, Mercy, 18, and twins Stella and Estere, 11. 

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Meet Madonna's six talented children

Lourdes and Rocco are already making waves – and money – from their chosen careers, and now it seems David is the latest to step out from his mom's shadow. 

The teenager has started his own business, selling private guitar lessons online for $200 an hour. 

David launched his new venture this week following his success on Madonna's Celebration Tour – where he joined her every performance as a guitarist and dancer. 

Taking to Instagram, David shared the news of his guitar sessions, explaining: "Welcome to my online guitar class where everyone, from beginners navigating their first chords to experienced musicians honing their craft, gather for a fun-filled jam session! 

David Banda and Madonna perform during The Celebration Tour at The O2 Arena on October 15, 2023 in London, England.© Getty Images
David played guitar every night on Madonna's Celebration Tour

"Grab your guitar (pajamas optional but recommended), and join me as we explore the wonderful world of chords, scales, and everything in between." 

He continued: "Whether you're still mastering "Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star" or itching to unleash your inner rock god, this class is all about embracing the joy of making music together. 

"Mistakes? They're just unexpected solos! So, let's strum, hum, and strum some more in this virtual musical journey where all levels are welcome and fun is the name of the game." 

david banda playing guitar celebration tour© Getty Images
David is putting his guitar skills to use by teaching others

David's calendar has available bookings until September 10, and he is set to make a tidy profit from his "jam sessions". 

While they are advertised as $200 an hour for a one-on-one session, the payment terms stipulate that "you must [buy] 5 classes, at 200 a class" – meaning for every person that signs up, David will make $1000. 

Madonna and David are extremely close and she has praised him for his tenacity in the past. 

madonna and david banda playing guitar© Instagram
Both Madonna and David play guitar

"What [David] has more than anything is focus and determination," she told British Vogue in 2019. "I'm pretty sure he got it from me," she added. 

Speaking of their bond, she said: "He's the one I have the most in common with. I feel like he gets me; he has more of my DNA than any of my children so far." 

Madonna and her ex-husband Guy Ritchie adopted David from Malawi in 2006, when he was one year old, although the adoption process wasn't finalized until May 2008, when he was two. 

A young David posing with Madonna in matching fedoras and suits on the Grammys red carpet© Getty Images
Madonna adopted David when he was one

Following the controversy surrounding her adoption of David in the late aughts, Madonna released a statement stressing she would be "committed to maintaining an ongoing relationship with David’s Malawian roots." 

Madonna has spoken about being a mother to six children in the past and admitted it "has been the most difficult, the hardest battle". 

Madonna with her six children in a photo shared on Instagram© Instagram
Madonna with her six children

"Today I am still struggling to understand how to be a mother and do my job," she told Vanity Fair in 2023. 

"Because, whoever you are, having children and raising them is a work of art. And no one gives you a manual. You have to learn from mistakes. It is a profession that requires a lot of time. And it is exhausting because there is never rest."

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Parenting

See more

Read More