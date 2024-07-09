Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Charlize Theron announces exciting reason for being 'MIA' as she's inundated with congratulations
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Charlize Theron red lipstick smile

Charlize Theron announces exciting reason for being absent from public eye — 'I'm thrilled'

The Mad Max actress is a mom to two children 

Hannah Hargrave
US Deputy Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Charlize Theron had a surprise up her sleeve on Monday and she couldn't wait to share the long-awaited news with fans. 

Taking to Instagram, the Hollywood star addressed the fact she's been noticeably absent from social media in recent weeks.

Confessing she has "a good excuse," Charlize revealed some major career news. 

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Charlize Theron dances with her two rarely-seen children

Alongside some promotional photos, she wrote a lengthy caption that read: "I’ve been a bit MIA lately, but I have a good excuse I swear."

The actress then announced: "It’s because… I started a dance studio!"

View post on Instagram
 

Charlize explained: "Alongside my co-creators and incomparable icons Latrina Bolger-Washington & Tyrell Washington, we created The Six Compound!

"A place with a fresh perspective to the evolution and future of dance AND performance. A place where dancers/performers can express themselves in an inclusive and innovative space alongside the best teachers and choreographers in the business right now.

Charlize Theron, 2007© Daniele Venturelli
Charlize is a former dancer

"I’m thrilled to announce our first intensives, coming up this week on July 11 and 12 in Burbank! For dancers ages 8-18, this will be an epic two days of training, insight into the entertainment world and Q&As with top leading professionals."

She concluded: "Email thesixcompound@gmail.com to secure a spot, and follow us at @thesixcompound for more updates."

Photo shared by Charlize Theron on Instagram March 2024 from her spring break trip to Disney World with her daughters© Intagram
Charlize has inspired her daughters' to dance too

Fans flooded her with congratulatory messages and said they had no idea she was working on a project like this one. 

But given her background, the career path isn't an unlikely one. 

"I was a ballerina from the time I was four years old and I thought that's what I'd always do," she told Notebook magazine of her hopes of becoming a dancer. "I left South Africa at 16 and studied abroad and supported myself by modeling."

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 10: Charlize Theron attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. © Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images
Charlize quite ballet due to injury

She enrolled in the renowned Joffrey Ballet School in New York City but her dreams of becoming a prima ballerina were cut short by a knee injury.

"I soon realized that my career was over and my knees had said goodbye to me and I'd never thought of a plan B."

Charlize Theron grew up in South Africa - pictured at 16© Getty Images
Charlize grew up in South Africa

Thankfully, her mother, Gerda, recognized another talent in her daughter. 

"She flew out to see me in December. It was freezing, and I was living in a basement with no windows eating Häagen-Dazs. I said to her 'I don't know what to do.' She said, 'You were never the best ballerina. Technically there were a lot of other girls way better than you, but when you were the dying swan, you were the [expletive]dying swan—that's your strong point'.

Charlize Theron on the red carpet at the world premiere of the film Fast X at the Colosseum, Rome© Getty Images
Charlize is thankful her mom encouraged her to break into acting

"And it sounds so ridiculous, but she then said, 'You know, I hear they make those movies in Los Angeles, you should go. You don't want to be 80 and on your deathbed and wonder what could have been.' And boy, was she right. So I owe her a lot."

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more