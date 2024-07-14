Charlize Theron steps out in a daring black bra and blazer combo as she hosts star-studded affair — photos

Charlize Theron kept it skin-baring yet utterly classy for her appearance at the Charlize Theron's Africa Outreach Project's 4th Annual Block Party in Los Angeles on July 13.

The 48-year-old hosted the bash to raise over $1 million in funds for her project, which aims to provide health and safety to youth in South Africa.

Charlize appeared at the event in a chic ensemble, consisting of a black blazer with a tiny bra underneath and nothing else. She paired it with a sequined maxi skirt with sheer layering and black stilettos, styling her hair into an up-do.

She also added light touches of jewelry, most notably her earrings, which boasted both a sun and a moon pendant, plus a light make-up look.

The event also celebrated the release of the Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones movie Twisters (which releases in theaters on July 19), with the two stars in attendance as well, plus the movie's new canine sensation Brisket.

The party also included several food and Twisters-style photo ops, plus a mechanical bull, a conversation with two South African leaders Neo Mohajane and Miché William, and performances from Lainey Williams and Tanner Adell.

Per a press release, the CTAOP "invests in and advances the health and safety of young people in Southern Africa to create a more equitable future for all. CTAOP's approach supports community-based organizations (Program Partners) by providing funding, building community, and amplifying their voices."

"This helps ensure the youth they serve are on a path to reaching their full potential and have the knowledge, tools, and skills to keep themselves healthy and safe. In addition, CTAOP's Youth Leaders Scholarship program provides young leaders in South Africa with full scholarships for their tertiary journey."

The Oscar-winning star had been away from the public eye and social media for the past few months, but made her return last week to announce that during her absence, she had helped found and start a dance studio named The Six Compound.

"I've been a bit MIA lately, but I have a good excuse I swear. It's because… I started a dance studio!" she wrote on Instagram. Alongside my co-creators and incomparable icons Latrina Bolger-Washington & Tyrell Washington, we created The Six Compound!"

The Mad Max: Fury Road star's move may have come as a surprise to some, but fans of the actress will know that dance was one of her first loves, having trained as a ballerina from a young age and putting it aside after a knee injury, eventually turning to modeling and then acting.

She continued of The Six Compound: "A place with a fresh perspective to the evolution and future of dance AND performance. A place where dancers/performers can express themselves in an inclusive and innovative space alongside the best teachers and choreographers in the business right now."

"I'm thrilled to announce our first intensives, coming up this week on July 11 and 12 in Burbank! For dancers ages 8-18, this will be an epic two days of training, insight into the entertainment world and Q&As with top leading professionals."