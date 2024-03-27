Charlize Theron shares photos of rarely-seen daughters from adventure-filled family vacation: 'Spring break mode'

It's spring break for Charlize Theron and her daughters, and that means a trip to the happiest place on Earth: Disney World!

The Mad Max: Fury Road actress first became a mom back in 2012, when she adopted daughter Jackson, 11, followed by her second daughter August, seven, both from her native South Africa.

Though the doting mom typically keeps the girls out of the public eye, she recently couldn't help but share an adorable glimpse into their latest vacation together.

WATCH: Charlize Theron dances with her two rarely-seen daughters at a Taylor Swift concert for her birthday

Charlize took to Instagram on Wednesday and posted a round of photos from her day at Disney with her girls, first sharing a stunning selfie in which she is sporting a striped blue t-shirt and a Mickey Mouse baseball cap, posing with the iconic Sleeping Beauty castle behind her.

She next shared another pic posing with August hoisted on her hips and Jackson standing to her side, with an LGBTQIA+ themed Mickey Mouse mural behind them, followed by a shot of them looking ecstatic as they took a ride on the Tron Lightcycle Run.

"Spring break mode activated," Charlize declared in her caption, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over the heartwarming family update.

© Intagram Charlize and her daughters Jackson and August

"What beautiful photos and how lovely to see you having fun with your daughters, they are so big!" one fan endearingly wrote, as others followed suit with: "This is priceless," and: "The girls grow up so fast!" as well as: "They are so big!" plus another one of her followers quipped: "Super mom!"

MORE: Charlize Theron is a goddess in pink silk Dior gown as she steps out on Oscars 2024 red carpet

MORE: Charlize Theron talks challenges raising daughters Jackson and August in candid confession, what gets her through 'hard' moments

Charlize, 48, adopted her first daughter five years after she founded the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project in 2007, which partners with varying community organizations to support African youth, and she credits her decision to adopt to her close exposure to orphanages.

Speaking with People at Town & Country's 10th Annual Philanthropy Summit last year, she opened up about how her daughters have changed her worldview. "[Being] a parent in general is a nice hard," she said, explaining: "When you're in it, you're like, 'I'm never going to survive this.' And then you get to the other side, you're like, 'Oh my God, this is amazing. I can't believe I did that.'"

MORE: Charlize Theron is a vampy vixen in sheer leather look

Further giving insight into her role as mom, she shared: "Everything about them comes first – what they need, who they are… Outside of [work], I'm an Uber driver. I drive all my kids all day, all night, to all their activities," and joked: "In the moment, I'm like, 'I hope you guys remember this.' They're like, 'Remember what?' I'm like, 'Exactly.'"

© Instagram The girls are 11 and 7

She also credited Jackson and August for teaching her things not only about the world, but about herself too.

Recalling her daughters showing her their latest findings from a National Geographic issue, she said: "In the moment, you're like, 'Oh, that's funny,'" before adding: "When you think about it, there's actually real power in the innocence of what that is for them, and we lose that the older we get, so it's great to have these two nuggets."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.