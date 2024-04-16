Charlize Theron's daughter August, 7, leaves fans saying the same thing in rare photos from mother-daughter NYC trip

Charlize Theron loves being a mom and is incredibly private when it comes to her family life.

However, this week, the Mad Max actress delighted fans after sharing a series of rare photos featuring herself and her youngest daughter August, seven, from their recent trip to New York City.

The star and her little girl looked like they had the best time in the Big Apple, with pictures including one of them sharing a glass of coke with two straws, and one of August at the World Trade Center memorial.

Another joyful snapshot featured August beaming as she took a boat ride along the river, with the Statue of Liberty in the background.

They even enjoyed a trip to see MJ The Musical, and got to go backstage to see the actors. Fans were delighted to see photos of Charlize and August enjoying quality time together, and many took to the comments section to express this.

Charlize Theron's daughter August had the best time in NYC

"So nice seeing pictures of you and August," one wrote, while another remarked: "So happy to see you both having a blast." A third added: "Such cute photos!"

Charlize and August also attended Dior's Pre-Fall show, held at the Brooklyn Museum, on Monday night.

The mother-daughter duo went backstage to meet the cast of MJ The Musical

The mother-daughter duo were snapped in the FROW, with Charlize looking stylish in an all-black look, accessorized with a Dior gold necklace, while her daughter looked adorable dressed in a blue letterman jacket and black purse.

Charlize is also mom to 11-year-old Jackson, and gave a rare insight into their home life and the changes that she's faced since Jackson moved to middle school, during a Q&A in September.

Charlize and August also went to the World Trade Center Memorial

While attending the Breitling Navitimer cocktail party in NYC last year, she said: "My oldest just went to middle school and it was literally, it was so sad. I was like, 'Where's my baby?'"

"And she was like, 'Mom, please don't look, mom, don't hug me'. I was like, 'Can I hug you?' She's like, 'No, no.' Oh my god. It's like a whole different game."

© Nina Westervelt Charlize Theron and daughter August at the Dior Pre-Fall 2024 Show

"There's something about having kids that you're so aware of the changes that come and they happen really fast and it's just a tremendous jump from one year to the other. So it's always exciting to see where they're going to go in the next year," she added.

She also opened up about her relationship with her daughters during an interview with People at at Town & Country's 10th Annual Philanthropy Summit last year. "[Being] a parent in general is a nice hard," she explained, adding: "When you're in it, you're like, 'I'm never going to survive this.' And then you get to the other side, you're like, 'Oh my God, this is amazing. I can't believe I did that.'"

She also said on motherhood: "Everything about them comes first – what they need, who they are," continuing: "Outside of [work], I'm an Uber driver. I drive all my kids all day, all night, to all their activities," before joking: "In the moment, I'm like, 'I hope you guys remember this.' They're like, 'Remember what?' I'm like, 'Exactly.'"

