Emily Clarkson is pregnant with her second child

Emily Clarkson has taken to Instagram to announce the joyful news that she is pregnant with a baby girl with husband Alex Andrew.

Sharing a montage of her family at the beach, the podcast host and author wrote: "Our baby girl is going to be a big sister," she accompanied the message with a chick emoji and hearts. "So so so so excited to share that we’re expecting another little girl."

Fellow podcast host Alex Light commented, saying: "Arlo’s going to be the best big sister" and "The podcast crew is growingggggg [sic]".

The star also received congratulations from journalist Bryony Gordon and TikTok actor Hayley Morris as well as from fans and other influencers.

Emily opened up about her experience of pregnancy, writing: "So much harder to hide this time around, made harder by HG which has been a huge and hard part of this pregnancy so far. I want to talk a lot more about that, and I will, but for now, here’s our wonderful news, we’re over the moon."

© Instagram The couple wed in a beautiful ceremony in the countryside

HG, or hyperemesis gravidarum, is a severe form of morning sickness experienced by the Princess of Wales in all three of her pregnancies.

According to the NHS website, a sufferer of HG "might be sick many times a day and be unable to keep food or drink down, which can impact on their daily life".

On the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast, Kate shared that the experience was "a challenge" and "utterly rotten", but added: "I was really sick – I wasn't eating the things I should be eating – but yet, the body was still able to take all the goodness from my body and to grow new life, which I think is fascinating."

Princess Kate also revealed that her husband struggled to watch her cope with the illness, saying: "William didn’t feel he could do much to help and it’s hard for everyone to see you suffering without actually being able to do anything about it."

© Max Mumby/Indigo Princess Kate struggled with health during her pregnancies

This will be the couple's second child together and Emily's dad Jeremy Clarkson's second grandchild.

Jeremy took to Instagram to share a sweet photograph of him holding baby Arlo, captioning it: "The happiest a man can be."