Isla Fisher is glowing as she enjoys day at Wimbledon after split from Sasha Baron Cohen

Isla Fisher looked radiant and glowing as she enjoyed a fun-filled day at Wimbledon with the charming British actor Ben Barnes and friends.

The 48-year-old actress, recently single, was seen laughing and joking with Ben at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on the event's eighth day.

Dressed in a sophisticated blue button-down dress adorned with white flowers and a matching belt, Isla was the epitome of elegance.

Her spirited conversation with Ben, known for his role in The Chronicles of Narnia, had her throwing her head back in laughter, capturing the attention of onlookers.

Isla's recent split from her husband of 13 years, Sacha Baron Cohen, was announced in April.

Isla Fisher makes rare comment about 'special' marriage

The couple, who had quietly separated the previous year, shared the news via a touching Instagram post.

The post, featuring both Isla and Sacha in tennis attire, cleverly used the sport as a metaphor for their marriage.

© Karwai Tang Isla Fisher attends the Wimbledon Tennis Championships

Their heartfelt statement read: "After a long tennis match lasting over 20 years, we are finally putting our racquets down. In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage. We have always prioritised our privacy and have been quietly working through this change. We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family's wish for privacy."

© Karwai Tang Isla is glowing as she watches the match

Last month, it was revealed that Isla is house-hunting in Hampstead, North London. The actress, who shares three children with Sacha, has been living in her native Australia with the British comedian but now plans to relocate to the UK. This move suggests that the couple’s separation is being handled with admirable grace and maturity.

Reports surfaced that the marriage had been shaky for some time, with Sachafinding it challenging after relocating the family to Australia in 2020.

© Karwai Tang Isla recently split from her husband of 13 years

The move from Los Angeles to Sydney, and subsequently to Perth in September 2021, was driven by a desire to escape Sydney’s strict Covid lockdown rules and be closer to Isla’s family.

Sacha is currently believed to be in the process of purchasing his own home in London while maintaining a residence in Los Angeles for work purposes.

© Dave Benett Isla Fisher poses in the evian 'Mountain Of Youth' VIP suite at Wimbledon

Meanwhile, Isla is in the UK for her role in the upcoming Bridget Jones film, Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy. This fourth installment in the beloved series will see Isla making her debut as a new single friend of the iconic Bridget Jones, played by Renée Zellweger.