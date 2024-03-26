Inside Sacha Baron Cohen’s ultra-private family and his three children he shares with Isla Fischer

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher are a dynamic duo, both highly recognized for their work in the entertainment world, yet they have chosen to keep their family life distinctly separate from the limelight.

This conscious decision underscores their commitment to ensuring their children — two daughters and a son — grow up with the same opportunities for privacy and normalcy as their peers, away from the pervasive gaze of public scrutiny.

Isla, particularly, has been vocal about their approach to parenting, emphasizing the need to protect their children in an era dominated by social media.

In an insightful interview with Marie Claire Australia in 2021, Isla candidly shared her thoughts on motherhood and privacy.

© Getty Images Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher

"Motherhood is my favorite subject in the world, but I choose to keep it private for their sake. It's about giving our children the space and freedom to just be kids, away from the public eye," Isla explained.

She further elaborated on the delicate balance of raising children in today's digital age, "We're navigating parenting in a social media landscape, which means being even more vigilant about their privacy. Our children deserve a normal childhood — the kind where they can play outside, free from the pressures and scrutiny that come with public exposure."

© Getty Images Isla Fisher ad Sacha Baron Cohen

Balancing demanding careers with family time is a nuanced dance for Isla and Sacha, who endeavor to create a nurturing home environment.

Reflecting on this challenge, Isla offered a glimpse into her philosophy, drawing parallels to her work. "Finding that perfect balance between work and family is an ongoing challenge. There's no magic formula, but as I often say, echoing the sentiments of my book's character, 'Don’t worry about being perfect; it’s the fun that counts!' This mantra helps keep things in perspective when the juggle of life and work feels overwhelming," she shared with the Daily Mail.

© Getty Images Isla and Sacha have been married for almost 22 years

The narrative of their family life began to unfold in 2007 with the birth of their first daughter, marking the start of their parenting journey, followed by the arrivals of another daughter and a son.

These milestones have been shared sparingly, respecting their strong stance on privacy. The family's decision to relocate to Australia during the pandemic was a move towards grounding themselves in Isla's heritage and providing their children with a semblance of normalcy in tumultuous times.

Reflecting on her Australian roots and the decision to move, Isla revealed to Marie Claire Australia, "There’s something inherently magical about being home in Australia. It’s where I can truly be myself, surrounded by the warmth of the people and the natural beauty. It’s a nurturing place for our children to experience."

Yet, the pull of professional responsibilities eventually led them back to the U.S. "As much as our hearts are with Australia, our lives are here in the U.S. now. It’s not just about me anymore; I have a family to think about, and it’s important to stay connected and grounded as a unit," Isla confided to The Australian’s Women Weekly.

Isla's days are filled with the typical parental duties of homework help and school runs, where she brings a touch of humor and humility.

"You might find me grappling with fourth-grade math homework, but I’m also the one in sweatpants at school drop-off, embracing the chaos and simplicity of everyday parenting," she joked in an interview with PEOPLE.

Sasha with family

Her acting talents shine through in her storytelling, where bedtime becomes a stage for creativity and connection. "Telling stories is our special thing. It’s when I get to use all these silly voices and characters, much to my kids' delight. It's one of the perks of my job that I love bringing home," Isla shared with The Australian’s Women Weekly.

Beyond the joy of storytelling, Isla's writing ventures, including the beloved Marge and Mazy series, often involve her children as creative collaborators.

"My children are my toughest critics and my most creative co-conspirators. Their feedback is invaluable, and it’s these moments of shared creativity that bring us closer," she revealed.

Despite her cool public persona, Isla is grounded in her identity as a mother, always striving to impress her most discerning audience — her children. "Being 'cool' in the eyes of my kids is the ultimate compliment, but at the end of the day, it's about being present, authentic, and loving," she expressed to the Daily Mail.

