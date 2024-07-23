Madonna makes surprise appearance with twins Stella and Estere, 11 - photos

Madonna enjoyed an evening out with her rarely-seen twin daughters in New York on Monday – and the 11-year-olds look so grown up.

The singer, 65, looked as chic as ever as she attended the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere with her youngest children Stella and Estere, wearing a blazer mini dress, fishnet tights, black boots, and statement silver necklaces.

© Kevin Mazur Madonna and her daughters posed on the red carpet with Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman

The pop star wore her blonde hair in loose waves that perfectly framed her face, with a dramatic makeup look consisting of a bold smokey eye, a contoured base, and a nude lip to finish.

Stella and Estere looked equally stylish, both opting for oversized T-shirts and trainers for the occasion.

Madonna posed with her daughters on the red carpet, and one photo showed the mother-daughter-trio with the stars of Deadpool & Wolverine, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

A long list of A-listers also attended the movie premiere, including Ryan's wife Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid, Avril Lavigne, Jimmy Kimmel, and Al Roker.

© Kevin Mazur Madonna adopted Estere and Stella in 2017

Madonna is a proud mom to six children; two biological children, Lourdes and Rocco, with her partners Carlos Leon and Guy Ritchie, and four adopted children, David, Mercy, and twins Stella and Estere.

The Hung Up hitmaker adopted her twin daughters in February 2017 when they were five years old. While she rarely shows her youngest children on social media, last year Madonna took to Instagram to gush over the twins in celebration of their 11th birthday.

The star wrote: "It is indeed a Mad world that we live in. And where would we be without the innocence and imagination of our children to remind us that Magic is all around us and anything is possible! Happy birthday to Estere and Stellla Mwale !! How could you be 11 years old already? Because you are The Most magical Twins in The World!!"

"When I look at older videos of you Speaking Chichewa And having tea parties or dancing with a trance-like joy, I want to cry!! Time is a cruel mistress who leaves us with our memories never again to re-live them Only to try desperately to remember."

I will never forget The first time we met you in Machinji. Your eyes held the whole world in them. The same way we now hold you locked inside of our hearts. In a way…. we are all displaced children, looking for connection. looking for love. Looking for a home which is ultimately ourselves! Zikomo."