Madonna, 65, sizzles in raunchy red dress as she reflects on hear-death experience

Madonna put on a spectacular and amorous display as she celebrated a year of renewed health and vitality.

The 65-year-old superstar was seen cozying up to a younger, hunky mystery man at Le Bain at The Standard, High Line, in a set of raunchy photos that showcased her resilience and zest for life.

Reflecting on her near-death experience just a year ago, Madonna looked radiant in a raunchy red dress that accentuated her ageless visage and glamorous makeup.

The queen of pop was rushed to the hospital in June 2023 after being found unresponsive due to a serious bacterial infection.

Her condition was so grave that she was taken to the ICU, intubated, and placed in a medically induced coma as she battled lung and kidney failure.

“Happy 4th of July!” Madonna wrote in her Instagram post. “A year ago today, I had just come home from the hospital after surviving a life-threatening illness. I could barely stand in my backyard holding one sparkler. I made a miraculous recovery and had an amazing year. Thank you God. Life is beautiful!”

The photos, which included a provocative moment where her mystery man grabbed her, embodied Madonna’s triumphant spirit.

The Celebration Tour, originally set to begin on July 15, 2023, in Vancouver, Canada, was postponed due to her health scare. After a three-month delay, the tour kicked off with a four-night run at London's O2 Arena starting on October 14 and continued through Europe until early December.

During a tour date in Brooklyn in December, Madonna humorously remarked, “I had to almost die to get all my kids in one room.” This poignant comment highlighted the gravity of her illness and the love that surrounded her during her recovery.

Madonna shares her 27-year-old daughter Lourdes with former boyfriend and fitness trainer Carlos Leon, and her 23-year-old son Rocco with ex-husband, filmmaker Guy Ritchie.

She has also adopted son David Banda, 18; daughter Chifundo 'Mercy' James, 18; and twin daughters Stella and Estere, 11.

According to reports, Madonna suffered acute septic shock on June 24, and emergency responders revived her using Narcan, a substance typically used to treat opioid overdoses but also effective in treating septic shock.

At her Brooklyn show, Madonna revealed the severity of her condition, stating, “My lungs weren’t working and my kidneys were failing. There was a 40 percent chance that I would not survive.”

The Celebration Tour's North American leg began at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, and traveled across the U.S. and Canada until mid-April, before heading to Mexico City for five concerts.

The tour culminated in a monumental free concert at Rio de Janeiro's Copacabana Beach on May 4, attracting a record-breaking 1.6 million fans, making it the biggest standalone concert of all time according to the Economic Times.