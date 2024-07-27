Ryan Reynolds confirms sex of new baby with Blake Lively

It's a boy! Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have welcomed a baby boy, joining sisters James, Betty and Inez.

Ryan revealed the sex of their youngest, born in 2023, while speaking to John Bell, a Wrexham AFC fan, whose son Jake was a huge Deadpool fan.

"I’m very grateful that you shared his story,” the Deadpool & Wolverine star said. "I want to share with you that I too have a son. Boy, John, if I love him one-tenth as much as you love Jake, I feel like I’ve done a pretty damn good job." Watch the emotional moment below:

Ryan Reynolds confirms sex of new baby in emotional video

Ryan had previously revealed the baby boy's name was Olin while speaking at the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere in New York; Ryan thanked his family for their support and gave a shout out to his wife and their four kids.

"I want to start by saying thank you to my wife Blake, who is here," he said from the stage, continuing: "I want to thank my kids James, Inez, Betty, Olin, who are here: I hope that, if I’m lucky, this moment will be the most traumatic thing, that is, the contents of this movie, that happens in your wondrous life."

© Dimitrios Kambouris Blake and Ryan attend the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere

John has been walking to raise money for Waling4Hope, a British charity that raises funds to "relieve the needs of people experiencing or at risk of poor mental health, in particular but not exclusively by providing recreational/leisure time activities provided in the interest of social welfare, designed to improve their conditions of life; practical advice, support and signposting to other organizations when required; and educating the wider public on mental health through the distribution of material produced by expert organization".

He has been walking in a Deadpool costume with a full-sized bathtub attached via shoulder straps. The bathtub "represents the weight of the burdens people carry".

© Instagram Ryan and Hugh Jackman star in Deadpool & Wolverine

The video was filmed six months ago, before Olin's first birthday.

Ryan and Blake welcomed their son in February 2023 but Ryan recently shared he would be open to more children.

"The more the merrier," he quipped. "As many as possible. As many little heartbeats as possible, just running around, wrecking stuff in the house. I love it. Let’s have more!"