Margot Robbie, Hailey Bieber, Katherine Schwarzenegger: Celebrities who are pregnant in 2024

The excitement is palpable in Hollywood as several celebrity families are gearing up to welcome new additions in 2024. From baby bumps to joyous announcements, these stars are ready to embrace parenthood, some for the first time and others once again. Here, Hello! takes a closer look at the couples who are expecting bundles of joy this year.
Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley
Margot Robbie and her husband Tom Ackerley are expecting their first child together. The Barbie actress debuted her baby bump in a chic white crop top and low-rise black pants while vacationing in the picturesque Lake Como, Italy. The couple, who tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Byron Bay, Australia, in December 2016, are overjoyed to start this new chapter of their lives.
Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt
Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt are expanding their family with a third child. As reported by People on June 28, the couple, who already share daughters Lyla Maria, 3, and Eloise Christina, 2, are eagerly anticipating their new arrival. Chris, the Guardians of the Galaxy star, also has an 11-year-old son, Jack, from his previous marriage to Anna Faris.
Jennifer Gates and Nayel Nassar
Jennifer Gates, daughter of Bill and Melinda Gates, shared her delightful pregnancy news on June 27, marking one year after the birth of her daughter, Leila. The proud parents announced that Leila is set to become a big sister. Jennifer and her husband, Nayel Nassar, who married in 2021, are looking forward to welcoming their second child.
Georgia May Jagger and Cambryan Sedlick
Model Georgia May Jagger and her boyfriend Cambryan Sedlick are expecting their first child together. Georgia revealed her baby bump in a stunning maternity shoot on June 18, captioning the post, "Patiently waiting for our best friend." The couple, who have been dating since 2021, are excited to embark on this new journey together.
Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith
Mandy Moore is following in the footsteps of her This Is Us character, Rebecca Pearson, by expecting baby number three. The actress shared a heartfelt Instagram post on May 31, featuring a sweet snap of her sons, Gus and Ozzie, holding hands. "The third in our own Big Three coming soon," Mandy wrote, adding, "Can’t wait for these boys to have a baby sister."
Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber
Hailey Bieber announced her first pregnancy with husband Justin Bieber on May 9. The couple shared their joyous news on Instagram, with Hailey posing in a white lace dress during a bridal-themed photoshoot. The pair, who wed in 2018, are over the moon about becoming parents.
Ashanti and Nelly
Ashanti and her boyfriend Nelly are expecting their first child together. The Foolish singer announced her pregnancy on April 17, expressing her excitement about motherhood. "This new year of my life is such a blessing full of love, hope, and anticipation," Ashanti told Essence. The couple, who dated for a decade before their 2013 split, are also engaged. Nelly has two children, Chanelle and Cornell Haynes III, from a previous relationship.
Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso
Henry Cavill and his girlfriend Natalie Viscuso are preparing to welcome their first child together. Henry first hinted at the exciting news during an interview at the Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare premiere on April 15, and later confirmed it with a special Father’s Day message on Instagram. "Turns out I shall be joining your hallowed ranks soon! Any tips??" he wrote. The couple made their relationship Instagram official three years ago and are thrilled about their new journey into parenthood.
Lea Michele and Zandy Reich
Lea Michele is set to become a mother of two! The Glee alum announced her second pregnancy on March 27 via Instagram, sharing a series of pictures cradling her growing baby bump. "Mommy, Daddy, and Ever are overjoyed," Lea captioned the post. Lea and her husband Zandy Reich welcomed their first child, Ever, in August 2020 after a "very intense, very scary" pregnancy.