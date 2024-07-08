Margot Robbie, Hailey Bieber, Katherine Schwarzenegger: Celebrities who are pregnant in 2024

Henry Cavill and his girlfriend Natalie Viscuso are preparing to welcome their first child together. Henry first hinted at the exciting news during an interview at the Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare premiere on April 15, and later confirmed it with a special Father’s Day message on Instagram. "Turns out I shall be joining your hallowed ranks soon! Any tips??" he wrote. The couple made their relationship Instagram official three years ago and are thrilled about their new journey into parenthood.