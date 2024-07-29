Sofia Richie shares rare glimpse of baby daughter Eloise as she embraces motherhood in adorable photos

Sofia Richie delighted her fans with a rare and heartwarming glimpse of her baby girl, Eloise, in a series of sweet Instagram photos shared on Sunday.

The 25-year-old model, who recently celebrated Eloise turning two months old, captioned the post with, "Right where I want to be," accompanied by a sunflower emoji.

The Instagram carousel featured a variety of snapshots capturing precious moments with Eloise.

One of the standout images showed Sofia carrying her daughter during a leisurely summer stroll. Dressed in a printed shirt and a grey cap, Sofia looked effortlessly chic with her long hair styled into two braids.

The bright sun illuminated the scene as baby Eloise, dressed adorably in a small white bucket hat and pink socks, nestled in her mother's arms.

Another tender moment captured Sofia's husband, Elliot Grainge, cradling their newborn in what appeared to be a spacious living room.

The couple, who tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in April 2023, looked every bit the doting parents. Elliot gazed lovingly at his daughter, highlighting the warmth and joy she brings to their lives.

Sofia also showcased Eloise's budding fashion sense, sharing a photo of the little one dressed in a cream-colored Dior shirt paired with patterned bottoms. An additional image showed Eloise lying on her stomach inside a bassinet placed on a patch of green grass, capturing a serene outdoor moment.

Another close-up shot focused on the baby's tiny feet, with one toe playfully peeking through her shoe.

The Instagram post also included a scenic shot of a sunset at the beach, with waves gently crashing onto the sandy shore, adding a tranquil touch to the collection.

Among the more festive images was a photo from a birthday party, featuring a long table decorated with lush greenery and lemons, creating a vibrant and fresh atmosphere. A cupcake, placed on a white blanket, was adorned with pink sugary frosting, colorful sprinkles, and the words "2 months" written in teal icing.

Earlier in the month, Sofia celebrated Eloise's two-month milestone, marking the occasion with a special post on her Instagram Stories. The proud mom shared a sweet photo of Eloise dressed in a green gingham dress, alongside a card that read "Two months." Another image featured the same card propped up against a wicker stroller, with a delicious-looking cupcake in the frame.

Sofia had previously announced the birth of her daughter on May 24, just days after Eloise's arrival on May 20.

She shared the joyous news with her followers, writing, "Eloise Samantha Grainge 5•20•24 best day of my life." The baby's middle name is a touching tribute to Elliot's late mother, Samantha Berg, who passed away in 2007.

To further celebrate Eloise's arrival, Sofia hosted a beautiful floral-themed party in June at their $26.9 million Los Angeles home.

The event featured a long, rectangular table adorned with vibrant floral arrangements, a green leaf-patterned tablecloth, and matching green napkins.

Guests enjoyed ornate yellow cups, pink glasses, and lemon decor, adding to the festive atmosphere. Sofia shared glimpses of the celebration on her Instagram Stories, captioning one image with "Celebrating Eloise."

One charming party activity involved pearl bracelets, which guests could collect by catching others saying the word "baby." A sign instructed guests: "Don't say baby.

Once you receive your bracelet, you cannot say the word baby. If you hear someone else say baby, you can take all their bracelets. The person with the most bracelets at the end of the celebration will be named the winner."

The backyard was also adorned with pink decorations, including a guest book for attendees to leave messages and pink pens to write with. Sofia captured a tender moment with Eloise, cradling her in her arms and captioning the photo, "my whole world."

In a recent interview with Nylon, Sofia opened up about her hopes for her daughter, particularly regarding beauty and self-confidence. She emphasized the importance of internal health and encouraging Eloise to embrace her true self rather than following trends. "I think just inspiring her to follow how she feels and maybe follow the trends less," Sofia shared.