Mick Jagger, 81, enjoys adorable father-son date with Deveraux, 8, at Olympics

Sir Mick Jagger enjoyed a special outing with his youngest son, Deveraux, in Paris this week, continuing the celebrations for his 81st birthday.

The legendary Rolling Stones frontman, who marked his milestone on Friday, was spotted at the Olympic Games, taking in the thrilling fencing events at the Grand Palais.

Dressed casually yet stylishly, Mick opted for a low-key ensemble, pairing a zip-up hoodie with a jumper and a spotted shirt.

He completed the look with a blue baseball cap, keeping his iconic locks under wraps. Deveraux, looking dapper in a paisley print shirt and blazer, mirrored his father's signature style with long, flowing hair.

The pair shared a heartwarming moment as Mick leaned in to comment on the action, showcasing the close bond between father and son.

Mick's family extends beyond Deveraux, with the rock star being a proud father to eight children.

© FABRICE COFFRINI Mick with his lookalike son

His eldest, Karis, 53, is from his relationship with Marsha Hunt, followed by Jade, 52, with ex-wife Bianca Jagger. He also shares Lizzie, 40, James, 38, Georgia May, 32, and Gabriel, 26, with former partner Jerry Hall, and Lucas, 24, with Luciana Gimenez Morad.

Earlier in the week, Mick's girlfriend, Melanie Hamrick, paid a sweet tribute to him on his birthday.

© FRANCK FIFE Mick and his son watch the fencing competition during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games

The 37-year-old former ballet dancer shared a collection of cherished family photos on Instagram, celebrating the day with their son, Deveraux. "Happy Birthday babe !! We love you," Melanie captioned the post, which included a mirror selfie of the couple dressed elegantly—Mick in a suit and Melanie in a stunning bejewelled black midi dress.

One touching image captured the doting father holding Deveraux's hand backstage, while another showed the trio beaming happily, with Deveraux proudly wearing a black Rolling Stones baseball cap.

© FRANCK FIFE Mick is a father to eight children, his youngest son is just eight years old

The candid snapshots offered a glimpse into the family's close-knit bond and the joy they share in each other's company.

Mick and Melanie's love story began in February 2014, when they first met during a Rolling Stones concert.

Their relationship blossomed after Mick invited Melanie to join him for the band's tour stop in Zurich. Despite never marrying, the couple has been together for nearly a decade and welcomed Deveraux in December 2016.

© FABRICE COFFRINI Mick and his son Deveraux enjoy bonding time at Olympics

The couple recently turned heads at the Louis Vuitton Prelude To The Olympics 2024 event in Paris. Mick, ever the entertainer, pulled funny faces and gestured dramatically as he graced the dark green carpet.

He sported a black suit with a floral design, paired with an open white shirt. Melanie complemented him in a chic sleeveless black dress adorned with gold detailing along the hem and side.

Mick's appearance in Paris comes on the heels of The Rolling Stones' successful Hackney Diamonds Tour, which concluded in Missouri.

The tour supported their 2023 album, Hackney Diamonds, their first collection of original material in nearly two decades. However, the tour was not without controversy.

The band faced backlash for dropping the song Brown Sugar from their setlist, a decision made due to its controversial lyrics.

Additionally, following an attempt on Donald Trump's life, Mick notably omitted the third verse of Sympathy for the Devil, which references the Kennedy assassinations, during the final tour dates.