Tom Daley's blonde-haired sons look so cute to cheer on their 'papa'

Tom Daley's husband Dustin Lance Black held back tears as the British diver secured his fifth Olympic medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Monday.

"An incredible day of dreams coming true. So many tears of joy! You have a complete set of medals now, my love!" the Oscar-winning screenwriter penned on Instagram.

The Team GB athlete scored a silver medal in the men's synchro 10m platform alongside his diving partner, Noah Williams.

© Ryan Browne/Shutterstock Tom Daley and Noah Williams won silver at the 2024 Olympics

Nobody seemed prouder of Tom than his son, Robbie, six, who was seen cheering on his dad on the sidelines alongside his little brother Phoenix, 18 months.

© Getty Robbie and Phoenix wore T-shirts emblazoned with 'THAT'S MY PAPA!'

In case you missed it, Tom's adorable supporters wore T-shirts emblazoned with 'Team Daley' on the front and 'THAT'S MY PAPA!' on the back.

Robbie, who has a full head of golden blonde hair, proudly waved a Union Jack flag and was later seen wrapped in a large Great Britain flag as his dad took to the podium.

© Getty Tom Daley's sons twinned in matching T-shirts

As Tom ticked off his fifth Olympic appearance 16 years after first competing in Beijing aged 14, he did so in honour of his eldest son, Robbie.

Tom Daley makes son Robbie's dream come true

"It’s been a little over 16 months since our eldest son, Robbie, shared with Tom that he wished he could watch his Papa dive in the Olympics in person," Dustin penned on Instagram. "We are so proud of Tom for all of the sacrifices and incredibly hard work he’s put in to get to his 5th Olympics and to make Robbie’s wish come true!"

In a post-dive interview, Tom spoke of his decision to return to the competitive sport after floating the idea of retirement two years ago.

Tom said that he made a U-turn on his decision to retire because his sons wanted to see him compete

"I think most of that [decision] was being able to set an example to my kids that if you have a dream and you work hard, it doesn't mean that you're always going to be able to achieve exactly what you want to, but it's about enjoying the process and doing what you can to show up, to be the best person that you can be."

The doting dad added: "For me, this year is the happiest I've been in diving because diving wasn't necessarily my top priority.

"Of course, it was extremely important. But there is nothing more important than my children and being able to spend time with them."