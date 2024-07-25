Tom Daley's rarely-seen son Robbie is so tall in new photos as he cheers on dad at Paris Olympics

Tom Daley's husband, Dustin Lance Black, shared an extremely rare photo of their five-year-old son Robbie in an emotional tribute ahead of the British diver's fifth Olympics.

As Tom, 30, gears up to defend his Olympic title in Paris, his husband Dustin, 50, and their sons Robbie and 18-month-old Phoenix will be cheering him on from the sidelines.

© Instagram The British Olympian is also a proud father-of-two

The British diver's appearance at the 2024 Olympics comes after the former gold medallist took a u-turn on his decision to retire.

After striking gold at Tokyo with his diving partner Matty Lee, Tom admitted he was ready to step away from the sport, until his son said it was his dream to watch him compete in the Olympic games.

© Instagram Robbie and Phoenix explored Paris ahead of their dad's appearance at the Olympic Games

"It’s been a little over 16 months since our eldest son, Robbie, shared with Tom that he wished he could watch his Papa dive in the Olympics in person," Dustin penned on Instagram.

"Yesterday Tom kissed our boys goodbye before entering the Paris 2024 Olympic Village. Today I took our boys to see the Eiffel Tower. This is one of my favorite cities in the world.

"We are so proud of Tom for all of the sacrifices and incredibly hard work he’s put in to get to his 5th Olympics and to make Robbie’s wish come true!"

© Instagram Robbie has grow up so fast! The five-year-old stood beside his dad Dustin in Paris

In one photo, Dustin posed in front of the Eiffel tower alongside his sons - and Robbie looked so tall beside his dad!

"Robbie got his wish and now it is time for Tom to do what he does...his best!!!!!" wrote an excited fan, as another wrote: "Wow! This takes “bring your child to work day” to the next level! Have an amazing time."

Robbie has inherited his dad's American accent

Tom and Dustin, who tied the knot in 2017, have been notoriously private about their children since becoming parents. However, as little Robbie gets older, the pair have started to share more of their son's personality online - while still keeping his face away from cameras.

In a vlog shared to the Black-Daley's YouTube channel earlier this month, Robbie joined his parents on a hike in the Hollywood Hills.

"Come on my man!" Robbie can be heard in the background as his dad Dustin struggled up the hill. "Oh poor you," he teased, revealing his sweet American accent.

© Instagram Dustin and Tom now share two children

Tom and Dustin relocated to Los Angeles shortly after the Oscar-winning screenwriter's shock 2023 court case was dismissed after he was accused of assaulting BBC's Teddy Edwardes.

Speaking to The Guardian, he shared: "This is no longer, you know, do I like or dislike a place? I think that the crown, the government owes me an apology. And I have not received it. I think they also owe me a lot of money."