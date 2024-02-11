Tom Daley's heartwarming reunion with mini-me son Robbie leaves fans in tears - watch

Tom Daley, 29, is one step closer to adding to his quartet of Olympic medals as he secured a place for Team GB in the Paris Olympics after winning Silver at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha this week.

The British diver, who came out of retirement after his son Robbie said he wanted to see him dive at the Olympics, had an emotional reunion ahead of him as he returned to the UK to the open arms of his husband, Dustin Lance Black, 49, their son Robbie, five, and newborn son Phoenix on Saturday.

Capturing the moment in a heartwarming video, Dustin shared his son Robbie's excitement as Tom could be seen walking into arrivals. Take a look at the sweet reunion in the clip below…

WATCH: Tom Daley's emotional reunion with son Robbie

Little Robbie, dressed in a rainbow plaid shirt and denim jeans, runs into his dad's arms and wraps himself around him as Tom said: "Hello bubba, I love you."

The doting father-son moment captured the hearts of fans, who were left in tears after watching the video shared to Dustin's Instagram page.

Tom and Dustin share two children together View post on Instagram

"This made me cry. Kids know what love is," wrote one fan, as another shared: "Okay. Omg. Stop. My mascara…."

"Tom, you're the best and I love your beautiful family. Such an example and inspiration," chimed in a third fan.

Tom and Dustin's love story began after they met at a mutual friends' dinner in Los Angeles in 2013, and Dustin later told Out magazine in 2016 that it was "love at first sight." They even began discussing weddings and parenthood within the first week.

© Photo: Getty Images Tom and Dustin had a long-distance relationship before getting married

The couple welcomed their son Robert Ray (Robbie), via surrogate in 2018. Speaking exclusively to HELLO! at The Fashion Awards in 2022, Tom gushed over his now five-year-old son, describing him as his "little buddy".

"He's so amazing. He's three and a half now, coming up four. It's so special to have a little buddy that you can just take with you to do things and see things through a new set of eyes", said Tom.

© Instagram Tom Daley introducing his baby son Phoenix

"I'm loving doing things I would have never been able to do without our son - things that perhaps may look a bit weird doing as an adult - but if I take my little buddy along I can get away with anything!"

© Instagram The Olympic swimmer revealed that he "always wanted to be a father"

Tom and Dustin later welcomed their second child, Phoenix Rose, in March 2023, and it seems the family couldn't be happier.

In a YouTube video, Tom said: "There's something about married life that just changes the way that you think, the way that you feel - how secure you are, just that everyday life seems a whole lot better. It was nice to have him home and be here and be with me while I was training. My training got better and better."