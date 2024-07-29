Meet Tom Daley's two lookalike sons Robbie and Phoenix who stole the show at the 2024 Olympics

Tom Daley and his partner Noah Williams have secured a silver medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

While the diving champion admitted in advance that he would love to take home a medal at his fifth Olympic games, he said his ultimate goal was to share the experience with his two sons Robbie and Phoenix.

© Ryan Browne/Shutterstock Tom Daley and Noah Williams won silver at the 2024 Olympics

"For me, my Olympic gold medal at this time is having my kids there to watch," the doting dad said.

Tom's kids were pictured in the audience with his husband Dustin Lance Black, with Robbie even wearing a shirt emblazoned with the words: "That's my papa."

© Ryan Browne/Shutterstock Robbie and Phoenix cheered on their father at the 2024 Olympics

See everything you need to know about Tom and Dustin's two children…

Robbie, 6

© Instagram Their eldest son was born in 2018 and named after Tom's late father

Tom has been open about his desire to become a father. He said on the Happy Mum Happy Baby podcast: "For as long as I could remember, I have wanted to be a parent.

"I think because of the relationship with my mum and dad, we were so close and then, when I lost my dad, it was like, I want to be everything that he was to me to someone else because every child deserves to have what I had with my dad because it was such a special relationship, we were so close."

As a tribute to his late father, who died from a brain tumour in 2011, Tom named his eldest child Robert Ray Black-Daley.

© Joanne Davidson/Shutterstock The couple got married in 2017

Robbie was born on 27 June 2018 via a surrogate. While the couple have remained private about their family, Tom has shared snippets of information about his son.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! at The Fashion Awards, Tom gushed over his son, describing him as his "little buddy".

"He's so amazing. He's three and a half now, coming up four. It's so special to have a little buddy that you can just take with you to do things and see things through a new set of eyes", said Tom.

© Instagram Dustin and Tom share two children

"I'm loving doing things I would have never been able to do without our son - things that perhaps may look a bit weird doing as an adult - but if I take my little buddy along I can get away with anything!"

In a vlog shared to the Black-Daley's YouTube channel, Robbie revealed his cute American accent as he joined his parents on a hike in the Hollywood Hills. Take a look in the video below...

"Come on my man!" Robbie said in the background as his dad Dustin struggled up the hill. "Oh poor you," he teased.

Phoenix, 1

© Instagram The couple surprised fans when they announced they had welcomed their second child

The couple confirmed the birth of their son Phoenix in The Times in April 2023, surprising fans since they had not announced they were expecting another child.

Tom took to Instagram to share their first photos of their newborn, who was cuddled in his lap while Robbie looked on.

Captioning the post, the father-of-two wrote: "PHOENIX ROSE BLACK-DALEY. Our family has grown in the last week, we welcomed Phoenix to the world on 28/03/23 and he's just perfect."

Of how his eldest son is feeling, he sweetly remarked: "Robbie is loving being a BIG BRO!"

Dustin shared a similar family photo showing Robbie kissing his baby brother alongside the message: "And then there were four. Our second son, Phoenix Rose Black-Daley, arrived at 3:34pm on March 28, 2023."

Phoenix showed off his boisterous personality at the Olympics. While Tom was being interviewed about his silver medal, he grimaced as the little boy threw his juice cup from above.

Laughing, Tom said: "Most importantly, I just want to go a squish my little ones."

Tom said that he made a U-turn on his decision to retire because his sons wanted to see him compete

The sports star admitted his decision to compete again and make a U-turn on his retirement was driven by his kids.

After striking gold at Tokyo with his diving partner Matty Lee, Tom admitted he was ready to step away from the sport until his son said it was his dream to watch him compete in the Olympic games.

"There was this video of what it means to be an Olympian, and of course, by the end of it, I was crying, and Robbie turned to me and said, 'What's the matter, Papa, what's the matter?' I said I missed diving and I missed the Olympics, and Lance looked at me and said, 'Oh no, I know what this means'.

"And Robbie was like, 'I want to see you dive at the Olympics'. And that was that," he said.

© Instagram The British Olympian opened up about his kids' personalities

Tom shared an insight into his kids' different personalities as he discussed their travels to Paris, describing Robbie as an "adult" while Phoenix is "wriggly."

"Luckily, it was a night flight, so Robbie, who travels all the time, was fine because he's six now, so he's a bit more like an adult. Phoenix, however, is very much the second child – wriggly, wants to climb everything, jump on everything. He was quiet but I had to like wrangle him the whole time," he said.

