Kourtney Kardashian's 3 oldest children spark reaction in new family photo with dad Scott Disick

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick share Mason, 14, Penelope, 12, and Reign, nine, who split their time between their mom and dad's homes in Los Angeles.

Now they are getting older, they are appearing less and less on social media, but Scott delighted fans by posting a new photo of a fun outing with his children at the start of the week - sparking a mass reaction in the process!

The Kardashians star took to Instagram to share a picture of the family during a car ride. Penelope posed with the peace sign, while Reign was all smiles as he sat in the back wearing sunglasses and a leather jacket.

While his face wasn't visible, Mason could be seen sitting the other side of his little brother.

Fans were quick to praise Scott on his parenting, with one writing: "You're a good fun dad. I can just feel it and see it and know it," while another wrote: "Your such a good dad to your kids!!!" A third added: "Everyone looks so happy, you're such a good dad!"

Scott has a close bond with all his children and while he's no longer with Kourtney - who is now married to Blink 182's Travis Barker, who she shares baby son Rocky 13 with - he still features on the family's popular reality show from time to time.

Scott is a devoted father and often pays tribute to his children on social media. He recently shared a rare photo with his son Mason during a private jet ride, and wrote in the caption that he was his "best friend".

Their close bond was highlighted on The Kardashians too, when Kourtney revealed to her family that her firstborn had chosen to stay at home with his dad, rather than going to Australia for a month with her and Travis during Blink 182's tour.

While her other three children joined her, Mason opted out of the trip. Kourtney admitted that it made her sad but vowed: "I'm making the most of every second."

Speaking to her mom Kris Jenner, and sister, Kim, she said: "Mason isn't wanting to come [to Australia]. He's a teenager and wants to be with his friends and his dad."

Sharing her upset, the 45-year-old added: "I don't want to not see him." Kourtney spoke of the challenges of having four kids when she said: "I have kids all different age ranges — preteen, teenage, adults, infant — so I really do try to set aside one-on-one time with each of my kids. "I don't want to miss anything. It's like a feeling of being pulled in different directions, wanting to be everything to everyone."

As he's gotten older, Mason's relationship with his dad has only strengthened. During a previous episode of The Kardashians, Scott caught up with Kris and Khloe and said of his relationship with Mason: "He's great, he's really been unbelievable," and endearingly noted: "We're closer than ever."