Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kourtney Kardashian's teen stepdaughter Alabama Barker shares heartbreaking news as she asks for help
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Digital Cover celebrities

Kourtney Kardashian's stepdaughter Alabama Barker shares upsetting news as she asks for help

Alabama is Travis Barker's daughter, who he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler

Hanna Fillingham
US Managing Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Alabama Barker recently received some upsetting news, and has used her growing social media platform to ask her fans for help. 

The stepdaughter of Kourtney Kardashian, 18, took to Instagram Stories this week to share a photo of herself with her friend Julie, who she referred to as a "dear aunt", explaining in the caption that Julie had recently been diagnosed with brain cancer. 

Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler's daughter accompanied the picture with a link to a GoFundMe page, which is raising money for Julie's cancer treatment costs. 

VIDEO: Alabama Barker reveals dad Travis Barker's parenting style

She also wrote: "It could be an honor if you could donate even $1." The page has been written by Julie's twin sister Elizabeth, revealing that she had been diagnosed with brain cancer four years after beating breast cancer. 

She penned: "Unfortunately, the tumor we were praying was benign is metastasis of her previous cancer", adding "she currently will be recovering from brain surgery + ongoing chemo & radiation for an unknown amount of time." 

Alabama Barker shared a heartbreaking post about her friend with brain cancer
Alabama Barker shared a heartbreaking post about her friend with brain cancer

Elizabeth added: "My beautiful sister leads us as the head of our family and is an amazing mother, daughter and friend for those who know her. She will be out of work to put her energy towards winning this fight once again." 

The post concluded that any "money raised will go towards rent, bills, food and medical expenses". 

Kourtney Kardashian with Travis Barker and Alabama Barker © Monica Schipper
Kourtney Kardashian with Travis Barker and Alabama Barker

Alabama has over 2M followers, allowing the post to reach far and wide to help her friend. Until recently, she was Travis' youngest child, and has older siblings Landon, 19, and Atiana, 24, who her mom Shanna shares with ex Oscar de la Hoya, but who was largely raised by Travis. 

In November, Alabama became an older sister after Travis and Kourtney welcomed their first child together, Rocky 13. She is also a stepsister to Kourtney's three children from her relationship with Scott Disick - Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, nine. 

Alabama Barker, Reign Disick, Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, Landon Barker and Atiana De La Hoya attend the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu's new show "The Kardashians" at Goya Studios on April 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California© Getty
Alabama with her famous family

Alabama recently gave an insight into what kind of a father Travis was when she paid a heartfelt tribute to the Blink 182 star on his birthday in November. 

She penned: "Happy birthday to my everything! I couldn't have asked for a better father to raise me. I'm so thankful to have you, you've always made sure you've put your kids before anybody and have given us unconditional love." 

kourtney kardashian travis barker oscars 2024© Getty Images
Kourtney and Travis have been married since 2022

She continued: "I've always been attached to your hip, you really are my hero, you inspire me every single day... you're such a loving, caring, hardworking, hustling, amazing father to us, you gave us such a beautiful life and I'm beyond grateful for everything you do for us, your mindset has taught me so much!

 "You've always given me a different outlook on situations and helped me become a mature, smart and down-to-earth young woman. You're my best friend, I love you whole bunches."

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more