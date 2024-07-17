Why Mason Disick stays with dad Scott over mother Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian loves being a mother to her four children, as well as her husband Travis Barker's three kids, but it seems like being part of the blended family is sometimes too much for Kourtney's oldest son, Mason.

The 14-year-old, who Kourtney shares with her ex-partner, Scott Disick, prefers to stay with his dad rather than join the extended family on trips, with Kourtney sharing her disappointment that Mason didn't want to join the Kardashian-Barker clan in Australia in February.

The blended family was set to spend a month in Aus, while Travis was on tour there with Blink-182. Talking to her mother, Kris Jenner, and her sister, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney said: "Mason isn't wanting to come [to Australia]. He's a teenager and wants to be with his friends and his dad." Sharing her upset, the 45-year-old added: "I don't want to not see him."

Mason Disick with his brother Reign

Sensing her sister's distress, Kim chipped in, sharing she'd be happy to try and persuade Mason to go on the trip, suggesting she share a list of cool things the teenager could do, telling him it'll be nice memories to make with his mother.

Did Mason go to Australia?

Judging by Kourtney's photos from their family trip to Australia, Mason did not join the adventure.

Kourtney's other two children she shares with Scott, Penelope, 12, and Reign, nine, appeared in several snaps from the trip, which saw the Kardashian-Bakers stay in a sprawling holiday home in Sydney.

The swanky abode was rented on Air BnB, with Kourtney sharing an insight into their stay on Instagram: "Thank you Air BnB for such a beautiful home to create memories that I will always remember and cherish. Mornings making banana pancakes and nights playing uno forever and ever!!"

Sharing how special it has been to be with Penelope and Reign, Kourtney added: "Feeling so grateful for every single second of time with my babies. Rare to get two full weeks of 24/7 time as they get older! Thank you Australia for the beautiful memories."

On making time for each of her kids, Kourtney said she finds herself feeling guilty, sharing on the family's Disney+ show: "I have kids all different age ranges — preteen, teenage, adults, infant — so I really do try to set aside one-on-one time with each of my kids.

Scott Disick with Mason and a friend

"I don't want to miss anything. It's like a feeling of being pulled in different directions, wanting to be everything to everyone."

Here's hoping Kourtney finds time with Mason when he's not with his friends or his dad!