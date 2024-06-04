Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are big fans on son Mason's photo choices on newly opened Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have been keen for their children to step out of the spotlight in recent years and are showing less and less photos of them online, especially firstborn Mason Disick, 14.

However, the teenager recently created his own public Instagram account, giving fans of the family's long-running reality show an incredible glimpse into his personality and life as a result.

Mason has shared four photos so far after opening his account on May 25, and all have been liked by his doting parents.

They have also both left comments. Scott wrote: "Kids," with a love heart emoji, under a picture of Mason and his younger brother Reign, nine. Kourtney, meanwhile, commented on her son's very first post, which included several pictures of him posing outside on a balcony. "My first baby," she wrote.

Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner have also been showing their support by liking Mason's uploads, while his aunts Kim and Khloe Kardashian both shared supportive messages asking their fans to go and follow their nephew shortly after his account was opened.

Kourtney admitted that she was "not okay" after her oldest child got Instagram, writing an emotional post on her own Stories. She shared a screengrab of Mason's Instagram, writing: "My first baby is on Insta and I'm not okay," along with a tearful eyed emoji.

Despite already having over 700k followers, Mason is only following eight people, all of whom are family members. He follows his parents, his aunts Khloe, Kim, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, uncle Rob Kardashian and grandmother, Kris.

Kourtney Kardashian joined her sisters Kim and Khloe in commenting on Mason's very first Instagram post

He isn't following anyone else, including his stepdad, Travis Barker.

Mason has mainly shared photos of himself with his friends, as well as several pictures featuring his younger siblings, Penelope, 11, and Reign, nine. He so far hasn't shared any photos of his youngest brother, Rocky, who Kourtney and husband Travis Barker welcomed in October 2023.

Doting mom Kourtney made her feelings known about Mason joining Instagram

Mason is close to both his parents and Kourtney and Scott live close by so that they can easily co-parent their three children. The former couple previously opened up about co-parenting during a discussion on Poosh's website in 2020.

Kourtney said: "I do think we are very lucky to be doing it this way and we can if we have an issue or something that, you know, one of the kids is going through, we can deal with it together. And, you know, nobody knows our kids better than us so to be able to do that together and like come up with solutions together, I think is, you know, there’s no better … like what else could you want."

Mason in a throwback picture with mom Kourtney

More recently during an episode of The Kardashians in 2022, Scott gave a fresh insight into co-parenting with his former partner, following her marriage to Travis.

In a confessional, Scott admitted: "It was a huge adjustment losing Kourtney romantically, but now it’s becoming a huge adjustment losing her as kind of a best friend. Now we're really just more of co-parents. I would say it's probably one of the more difficult things in my life." He then went on to acknowledge that Kourtney was "in a real thing," with regards to her relationship with Travis.

© Photo: Instagram Mason with both his parents years ago

Scott is thought to be currently single, while Kourtney and Travis tied the knot in 2022 after a whirlwind romance. The couple then went on to welcome baby son Rocky in 2023.