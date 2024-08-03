Carrie Underwood to spend time apart from husband and two sons as she prepares for family shake-up

Carrie Underwood is gearing up for a full-circle moment after she was named Katy Perry's replacement on American Idol – 19 years after winning the show.

The 41-year-old will be extremely busy with her new filming commitments before season 23 airs in early 2025, as well as her Las Vegas residency which has performances slated throughout August and October.

Her jam-packed schedule will mean a shake-up to her family dynamic and see her spend extended periods away from her husband Mike Fisher and their two sons Jacob, eight, and Isaiah, five.

While she has so far navigated being away from them while in Vegas, Carrie's role as a judge on Idol will take her further afield as she'll tour America to visit various cities to find the best singers in the country.

When the live shows start, Carrie will also find herself spending more time in Los Angeles instead of her 400-acre farm in Tennessee.

Carrie's role on Idol was announced this week and in celebration, she shared an emotional video that looked back over the last two decades of her career since her win in 2005.

"I went from no one knowing my name to tens of millions of people watching the show," she said in the video, adding that she was "so proud of everything I was able to accomplish on the show and I am so proud of everything I have accomplished since."

Asked what kind of judge she will be while performing at the GMA Summer Concert Series on August 2., Carrie admitted she would be "very honest".

"I have a problem," she explained. "I can’t lie. I feel like I’ll be very honest but hopefully, I’ll also be very constructive and encouraging."

She added: "I feel like being on both sides of the coin, I'll be able to offer insight and help and kind of a different viewpoint."

ABC confirmed Carrie's return in a statement: "This upcoming season marks 20 years since Carrie won America’s hearts on Idol and launched her successful multi-GRAMMY Award-winning career. As a former Idol and dynamic musical force, she brings a remarkably unique perspective to one of the most popular shows on television.

"This is a full-circle moment both for the show and audiences at home who have been tuning in for over two decades. Welcome home, Carrie."

Megan Wolflick, showrunner and executive producer of the show added: "Carrie Underwood is the first American Idol alum ever to join the judging panel. Her global superstar status as the most successful Idol winner to date makes her a perfect fit for the show. She embodies the true spirit of Idol as she herself is the definition of the Cinderella story."

"Our future hopefuls will have the chance to receive advice from someone who has walked in their exact footsteps every step of the way. Carrie has always been a strong supporter of Idol and I’m thrilled for her to be reunited with our Idol Family," she concluded.

Carrie will join Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan on the judging panel while Ryan Seacrest will return as host.