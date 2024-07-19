Meet Christopher Reeve's famous lookalike son Will Reeve

Superman icon Christopher Reeve welcomed three children during his lifetime, Matthew, Alexandra, and William.

His sons followed their father into the entertainment industry – Matthew is a writer, director, and producer – but it's his youngest son Will who will be a familiar face to many.

The 32-year-old – whose mom is Dana Reeve – will be instantly recognizable to viewers of ABC News as he currently works as a correspondent for the network.

Will was only three years old when his father suffered a life-changing injury after a horseriding accident left him paralyzed from the neck down.

Christopher died nine years later on October 10, 2004, when Will was 12.

In 2021, Will paid tribute to his late dad on Father's Day, writing: "In our short time together, my dad gave me everything: his love and attention, his values and passions.

© Getty Images Will was three when his dad was paralyzed

"When he died, I was certain my purpose in life was to be him, to seamlessly carry on his legacy, to leave no separation between where Christopher Reeve ended and where Will Reeve began."

He continued: "Like many missing the main character every third Sunday in June, I never feel fully whole on Father's Day. But I find peace and strength in the fact that the greatest gift I can give my dad is to keep him in my heart while I follow it wherever it leads me."

Discover more about Will below…

© Getty Images Will as a child with his parents Christopher and Dana Reeve

Career

Will graduated from Middlebury College in Vermont with a B.A with honors in English and American Literature. He went on to intern at Good Morning America for two summers before he began his career in broadcast journalism in 2014.

He worked as a correspondent at ESPN, contributing to all ESPN platforms and shows, including its flagship SportsCenter, College Gameday, E:60, and ESPN Radio.

Role at ABC News

© Getty Images Will works for ABC News on shows including GMA

In 2018, Will joined ABC News and reports on all platforms and shows including Good Morning America, World News Tonight with David Muir, Nightline, ABC News Live, and ABC News Radio.

He's Emmy-nominated

© Getty Images Will has been nominated for two News Emmys

Will was part of a group of ABC News journalists covering a series of wildfires in California in 2019, which earned him his first News Emmy nomination for Outstanding Coverage of a Breaking News Story in a Newscast.

In 2022, he was nominated for Outstanding Live News Special for his work co-anchoring the ABC News Live special Mission to Mars: Live.

Sports bonded him and his dad

© Getty Images Will was 12 when his dad died

Will and Christopher shared a love of sports, whether they were watching it on TV or participating. It's one of the reasons Will's career led him to sports journalism.

"We shared a very deep bond in general, but sports was definitely a major component of our family bond," Will told People in 2015.

"If it involved a ball or a stick or a racket or a bat or a puck, we were either watching it or playing it or talking about it together."

Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation

© Getty Images Will is on the board of directors at the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation

Will serves on the board of directors for his parents' foundation, speaking nationwide to harness support for critical advances in the field of spinal cord research.

The foundation also provides quality-of-life care for those impacted by paralysis. He is also the captain and board liaison for Team Reeve, the foundation's athletic events-related fundraising arm.

In May 2023, Will reported on a man who regained the use of his legs after a life-changing surgery helped him recover from paralysis from the waist down.

© Getty Images Will hopes to help find a cure for spinal injuries

"My dad was Christopher Reeve. He suffered a spinal cord injury in 1995. He dedicated the final nine years of his life to fighting for a cure for paralysis," Will said during a segment on Good Morning America.

"For many reasons, I wish he were here today, to see how far the research has come…If I can be a proud son for a moment, you can draw a straight line from his advocacy to developments like today."

Cameo in Superman: Legacy

Will has landed himself a small role in the upcoming Superman: Legacy movie where he will play a TV reporter in a "blink and you'll miss it" cameo.

Speaking to TMZ about his participation in the film, Will said: "I know the folks making the film, and they’ve been so kind to me and my family, and I had a free day so we made it happen.

© Getty Images Christopher played the iconic role of Superman

"It was a really great experience. They were super friendly. It was quick, easy, and I'm really looking – I was actually more nervous doing that than I am whenever I'm on TV for my normal job."

Will had one line to memorize for the film and admitted he does not "think I have what it takes to be an actor", insisting he is "happy" with his current job.

Siblings

© Getty Images Will with his siblings Matthew and Alexandra

Will has two half-siblings, Matthew Reeve, 44, and Alexandra Reeve Givens, 40, from his dad's relationship with Gae Exton.

Matthew is a writer, director, and producer who has worked on Providence, The Land That Never Was, and nine episodes of Agent Hamilton.

Alexandra is a Yale graduate with a law degree from Columbia University. She is currently the president and CEO of the Center for Democracy & Technology.

Matthew and Alexandra also sit on the board of directors for the Christoper & Dana Reeve Foundation.

Girlfriend

© Instagram Will is in a relationship with Amanda Dublin

Will doesn't share much about his personal life, but he happily posts the odd photo of his girlfriend Amanda Dublin on Instagram.

It's unclear how long they have been a couple, but they first appeared on each other's Instagram feeds in April 2023 when they enjoyed a trip to Paris, France.

Amanda is an event planner, designer, and producer who runs Victoria Dubin Events with her mother.

© Instagram Will and Amanda's first Instagram photo

During a GMA segment on dating in January, Will shared an insight into how happy he is with Amanda, telling Michael Strahan: "If I can speak personally, it will happen when you least expect it. And you'll be the happiest you'll ever be."

When Michael teased whether Will was announcing his engagement, he replied: "No. No, just happy. Just happy. I love life."