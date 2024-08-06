Scout Willis looks identical to mom Demi Moore as she announces exciting news

Exciting things are in store for Scout Willis, whose new single 'Over and Over' is on all streaming platforms now. As her proud mom Demi Moore re-shared a photo of her daughter, it was stark how similar the duo looked.

In the promotional post, Scout looked incredibly glamorous with a sparkling, sheer strapless dress. Scout stood in the spotlight for the photo, wrapping her arms around herself in a sultry manner.

She had long, dark hair like her mom, although she wore it slightly wavy with bangs. But their similarities could mostly be found in their shared facial features, from their nose to that iconic pout.

Demi captioned the post: "She's here! @scoutlaruewillis new single 'Over and Over' is streaming now, wherever you get your music."

Scout LaRue Willis and Demi Moore attend the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 21, 2024 in Paris, France.

Similarly, Scout shared to Instagram: "IT’S ALIVE, WE’RE ALIVE, I’M ALIVE! 'OVER and OVER' is born to the world!" adding: "now streaming everywhere you listen to Music baby!!! CAN’T WAIT TO SEE YOU DANCING TO IT."

This isn't the first time the mother-daughter duo's uncanny nature has come to light, as they twinned in leg-lengthening, androgynous shorts as they attended Dior Men Spring 2025 Men's Collection at the Dior fashion show. While Demi opted for a navy suit with white gladiator-style sandals, Scout opted for patterned shorts with chunky black loafers.

The 33-year-old is particularly close to her mom, sharing a special post on her birthday to say: "I am obsessed with you, I am so grateful you are my ever loving mama. I’m delighted by your light and shadows alike, your divinity and your humanity! Happy birthday, icons only."

Photo shared by Demi Moore and Emma Heming on Instagram on Father's Day 2024 of Bruce Willis with his daughter Scout

Scout's self-titled debut album came out in 2022, in a way following in her father Bruce Willis' footsteps as he also had a musical talent.

Bruce Willis had a hidden talent for singing

Bruce released a debut album via Motown records, The Return of Bruno, in 1987. He worked with backing musicians including the legendary Booker T. Jones, The Temptations, and The Pointer Sisters. He would also release a followup album in 1989 under the same alter ego, Bruno Randolini.

Scout has said of her relationship with her father, who has frontotemporal dementia: "I feel so lucky to know the kind of tenderness that this man shares, the deep admiration, respect and reverence he has for his family. I feel so lucky that this incredible, vibrant, man is my father."

"Thinking of everyone for whom today has been challenging and I am loving you with the deepest depths of my heart! What patience, compassion and presence we learn through the greatest challenges in our lives," she added.