Rumer Willis details 'crazy' home life growing up with parents Bruce Willis and Demi Moore

Rumer Willis is reflecting on what it meant to grow up with Bruce Willis and Demi Moore as her parents.

The House Bunny actress, 35, is the eldest daughter of the former couple, who were married from 1987 to 2000; they also share daughters Scout, 32, and Tallulah, who just celebrated her 30th birthday.

The Die Hard actor, 68, and the Feud: Capote vs. The Swans actress, 61, have famously maintained a friendship since their split. In 2009, he married Emma Heming, and the two share daughters Mabel Ray, 11, and Evelyn Penn, eight.

Rumer – who herself became a mom last year with the arrival of daughter Louetta – recently opened up to the New York Post about what her upbringing was like, sharing: "I think what I love about both of my parents is they really cultivated our imagination and the freedom of our expression."

She then recalled: "We were allowed to wear whatever we wanted to school. I have a photo of me where I'm wearing black-and-white striped tights with a tutu and a red suede fringe jacket. And that's what we got to wear to school," noting: "We got to be silly."

"I grew up in a house where we would lick each other's faces, and my sisters and I would all – with my mom – we would all bathe together," she further revealed, adding: "There was just a kind of crazy, silly, weirdo, goofy, naked house."

© Instagram Bruce became a first-time grandfather with the birth of little Louetta

She ultimately stated: "I think that silliness and goofiness is so deeply a part of me, and it's really what I want to help cultivate in [my daughter's] life."

Rumer welcomed her daughter – whose full name is Louetta Isley Thomas Willis – back in April of 2023, with longtime partner Derek Richard Thomas.

© Instagram The Willis-Heming-Moore blended family

She has been candid about her entry into motherhood – plus her wishes of becoming a certified doula – ever since, and recently revealed how her dad Bruce directly inspired her baby daughter's name.

© Instagram Demi with Rumer, her daughter, and their pup Pilaf

Answering a fan question on Instagram Stories about how she chose the name Louetta Isley, Rumer said it's "a mix of things I love," explaining: "I have always loved the name Lou so was thinking of that for both a boy or a girl, but when we found out she was a girl we came up with Louetta."

"We wanted to give her options," she continued, before revealing how the name is an amalgamation in honor of some of her and her dad's favorite singers: "Lou" for Louis Armstrong, "Etta" for Etta James, and "Isley" for The Isley Brothers.

