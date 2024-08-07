Matt Damon shares rare glimpse into his 'terrifying' life as a father to four daughters

Matt Damon recently opened up about his 'terrifying' yet rewarding experiences as a father to four daughters, sharing rare insights into his family life.

The 53-year-old actor appeared on Channel Seven's Sunrise alongside Casey Affleck, 48, to promote their upcoming film The Instigators.

During the interview, Matt, who often spends time in Australia with his family, expressed his affection for Queensland, particularly the beloved Brisbane agricultural festival, The Ekka. "You're almost half Australian these days. You seem to be at the Ekka every other year," quipped reporter Steve Hargrave.

"I've been a few years in a row to the Ekka," Matt admitted with a smile. "I don't know if I'm gonna make it this year, though, because I have to come back to America."

For those unfamiliar with the event, Matt took a moment to explain The Ekka to Casey, who had not heard of the annual spectacle. "It's awesome. I gotta bring him [Casey] to the Ekka," Matt enthused.

Matt Damon's Blended Family

Known for his action-packed roles, Matt revealed that he's usually the one to brave the 'terrifying' rides while his family prefers to watch from a safe distance.

"My kids love it because they force me to go on all those terrifying rides, and, you know, their mum refuses to go," he said. "So I draw the short straw. They like watching me get whipped around on those things."

The Ekka, formally known as the Royal Queensland Show, is Queensland's annual agricultural showcase held at the Brisbane Showgrounds, attracting families from all over with its thrilling rides and delightful attractions.

Matt previously shared details about his role as a father. In a recent interview on Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM show, Radio Andy, Matt delved into his experiences as a 'girl dad.' He is father to daughters Isabella, 18, Gia, 15, and Stella, 13, with his wife Luciana, 48, as well as Alexia, 25, from Luciana's previous relationship.

When asked for his best advice on being a father to girls, Matt responded humbly, "Oh man, I don't know. I wouldn't deign to give anybody advice other than I just try to listen and be helpful. I mean ultimately it's about building self-esteem."

Andy Cohen couldn’t resist asking Matt how he handles it when his daughters bring home a boyfriend. "What kind of dad are you when they bring a boy home and they say, 'I'm dating this...'" Andy probed.

"Oh, I'm fine. I'm cool with that. You know what I mean?" Matt replied, displaying his laid-back attitude.

When asked if he turns into the stereotypical protective dad, Matt laughed and dispelled the notion. "No, no, no. That's like an old trope that I think people, you know, like to play up. You know dads like to joke about it amongst each other, I think sometimes but no."