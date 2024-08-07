Kourtney Kardashian shares adorable new photo of baby Rocky as we've never seen him before

Kourtney Kardashian tends to keep her son Rocky out of the spotlight, sharing the first glimpse of him two months after she gave birth. As the mom-of-four aims to keep her youngest son's face private, fans have loved seeing the little one grow bigger in photos.

Now, the Lemme entrepreneur, 45, has shared a photo of her baby as fans have never seen him before. Kourtney shared a photo of herself breastfeeding the little one, as she dressed in all black, an oversized Public Enemy t-shirt, paired with a mini skirt and leather boots. Rocky wore a pair of silver shorts and a red top as Kourtney blurred out his face with a small white heart.

© @kourtneykardash Kourtney Kardashian with her son Rocky

Now nine months old, Rocky is certainly growing bigger with a full head of black hair, clearly taking after his mom. Kourtney balanced his legs on a number of cushions as she sat in the armchair with her son for the candid photo.

Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker with son Rocky

Kourtney and Travis have been showing more and more of their son with photos online, but the mom made her concerns for his privacy clear - especially before she went to Australia, where she worried about the privacy laws over there when compared to California.

© Instagram Kourtney brought baby Rocky along in his pram

"I go walking, I'm in a gated community, I don't have to worry about anyone seeing me," she told her mom and sisters in an episode of The Kardashians that was filmed before she joined her husband while he was on tour with Blink-182.

Travis Barker gives a glimpse of family life with Kourtney Kardashian

"Rocky hasn't been seen and in California there's a law that if I don't show the baby's face, the paparazzi have to blur his image, but in Australia there are supposedly no paparazzi laws, so they can take a photo and sell their image," she explained her anxiety.

© Instagram Kourtney and Travis' son Rocky is getting so big

"Even knowing we're going on a plane with a lot of people, I'm feeling really protective. It's a lot to think about," she continued, adding: "I don't feel ready to go out of my blissful baby bubble and back into the world."

© Instagram Kourtney Kardashian and Travis live in Calabasas

Kim concurred that the country's paparazzi was "brutal", saying that: "From the moment you land it's paparazzi city."

For the 45-year-old, the idea of paparazzi following her felt at odds with her own reasons for travelling: "I want to go and have an adventure with my family and support my husband, but I'm torn."

Kourtney and Travis' approach to Rocky's privacy is certainly a contrast to her kids with Scott Disick, as her three children Mason, 14, Penelope, 12, and Reign, nine, were on the family's show from birth.