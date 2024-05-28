Kourtney Kardashian shares unconventional sleeping arrangement for Baby Rocky

Kourtney Kardashian loves to share her experience with fellow new moms - and her most recent tips might surprise fans.

The Lemme entrepreneur got candid on Instagram Stories as she answered fan questions - and she gave fans a sense of her sleeping arrangements with her son Rocky, who she shares with husband Travis Barker.

© @kourtneykardash Kourtney shares Rocky's sleeping arrangements

A fan asked: "New mumma here, any tips on a baby who only likes to be held to take a nap?"

Kourtney responded with a photo of her crib, and wrote: "Enjoy every second! We do the same. He's never been in his crib. It's my favorite thing in the world", with a white love heart emoji.

Many parents may relate to the struggle of having a baby who only naps when held - and they may have been told that it's a "bad habit". But many parenting experts are now challenging the narrative that has long made new parents feel guilty.

© @kourtneykardash Kourtney's heart to heart about IVF heartbreak

"Having a newborn sleep on you is fine as long as you’re awake," Alexis Dubief, author of Precious Little Sleep, told Today's Parent. "But chances are, you'll fall asleep when you’re in this position, and safety concerns become an issue."

The 45-year-old mom-of-four then responded to a fan's personal plea about IVF. The follower asked: "Had 6 failed IVFs - how did you find the strength to keep going? It's debilitating."

© @kourtneykardash Kourtney clarifies her posts about her pregnancy

Kourtney offered an equally personal account of her IVF journey "I stopped after a year of trying (5 failed IVF cycles, 3 retrievals) my body relaxed and I believed in God's plan for my life."

She added: "Lots of prayers for whatever was meant to be for us. Also lots of optimizing my health. I know how hard it is to feel like you're not trying, but believing in God's plan and saying your prayers is so powerful. All the best!"

In order to make sure there was no confusion about her pregnancy, she clarified in a second post that she got pregnant "100% naturally".

"I want to be super clear bc it seems my answer to the IVF question may have been confusing," she wrote on her Instagram Stories. "I got pregnant 100% naturally, NOT through IVF... one year after stopping IVF actually. Through God's blessing on Valentine's Day".