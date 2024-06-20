Kourtney Kardashian details son Rocky's 'super rare' lung condition that led to fetal surgery

Kourtney Kardashian experienced a "terrifying" ordeal last summer when she underwent emergency fetal surgery before the birth of her and Travis Barker's son Rocky 13.

The 45-year-old has spoken about the procedure since, but in the latest episode of The Kardashians, she reflected on the scary moment and revealed the reason why Rocky had to have surgery.

Speaking during a confessional, Kourtney said: "A couple months ago, we had a terrifying scare where I had to have emergency fetal surgery."

"Baby Rocky had to have fetal surgery for fluid in his lung," she explained as the scene switched back to her recovering after the surgery.

"And it's super rare, that this [is] the condition that he had but it's also super rare and lucky that we caught it. And thank you, God, for this successful surgery. I'm honestly just so grateful, I have no words."

During another confessional, Kourtney admitted that she was still terrified for her son's safety after the procedure.

© Instagram Kourtney was 'terrified' for Rocky's health before his birth

"I was definitely filled with fear after the surgery and the fluid in his lungs," she said.

"Actually, it did start coming back and then I watched this documentary called Heal that was all about the power of positive thinking and how our thinking can really affect our health."

Kourtney credited a positive shift in her mindset for helping her get through the ordeal.

© Instagram Baby Rocky had fluid in his lungs

She added: "And then I started talking to the baby every day, saying my prayers, and after I had that mindset shift, the fluid was completely gone, and we had not one single problem after."

Between August and September 2023, Kourtney was rushed to the hospital for the emergency surgery. She and Travis kept off social media but she eventually returned to share the news of the procedure in early September.

During The Kardashians premiere episode in May, a still heavily pregnant Kourtney opened up about what led to the surgery.

© Instagram Travis missed Kourtney's surgery

She explained: "We had planned a scan at home so that all the kids could see the baby. And Travis was about to leave for tour.

"The doctor who will come to the house to do the scan is a high-risk doctor who's really detailed and thorough at looking for everything. And something caught his eye where he wanted me to see a couple specialists.

"I had to go in for fetal surgery, in which they do surgery on the baby, which was terrifying."

© Instagram Kourtney believes in the power of positive thinking

Her recounting the incident in a confessional was intercut with shots of her in her bedroom with friends recalling the surgery, which she described as being "so stressful."

Kourtney talked about why Travis, who flew home from his tour with Blink-182, was even more stressed.

© Getty Images Kourtney and Travis now have a healthy baby boy

"The thing that was awful was that his Wi-Fi was broken on the plane. So the whole time, he couldn't get updated," she shared, adding that her mom Kris Jenner was the one who came to the hospital with her.

"By the time he got home, I had already had my surgery 'cause they had to do it right away. My mom took me to the surgery and Travis, as soon as he landed, came straight to the hospital and took over and slept at the hospital with me."