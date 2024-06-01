Kourtney Kardashian's latest glimpse of son Rocky has fans saying the same thing

Kourtney Kardashian is loving life with her seven-month-old son Rocky, and she regularly takes to Instagram to share little insights into her life as a mom.

As she showed off what seemed to be an idyllic weekend with her husband Travis Barker, fans lost their minds at the latest dose of cuteness from the 45-year-old. The family went on a trip in a vintage baby blue Impala, and Kourtney shared a shot of Rocky's foot.

As Kourtney has yet to share her little one's face, her fans have loved seeing glimpses of him whenever they can - and they loved Kourtney's latest shot.

One fan commented: "it’s the ankle roll for me", with another echoing their love by saying: "It’s Rocky’s foot for me".

Kourtney loves being a mom

A third chimed in: "Love a tiny leg roll and footsie!"

On a different note, one fan observed: "Omg the woman is always on holiday, what a life", relating to the fact that already this year Kourtney has been to Australia and the Bahamas, of which she's shared numerous photos.

Indeed, the first few months of Kourtney's life with her baby have been marked with travel as the mother-son duo joined Travis on the road in Australia in February, and headed to the Caribbean in April for a family trip with sisters Kim and Khloé.

Kourtney is also the mother to three other kids, her son Mason - who at 14 recently joined Instagram, Penelope, 11, and Reign, eight. In 2020, the mom-of-four made it clear that being a mother is her greatest priority, as she shared on X: "I realize that a lot of the conversation right now surrounds my work ethic, and I feel like I need to just make one thing clear: raising children is a job as well."

As she became pregnant naturally with Rocky, she told Vanity Fair Italia how different her fourth pregnancy was.

"This time, unlike the other three, I was followed by a different group of doctors, who gave me many restrictions in the first months. No workouts, no Pilates, no caffeine and no plane trips. Even no sex! I think all this caution made me a little afraid because, in the past, I never had to be so careful."

She added: "Now I talk to the baby every day, have a positive mindset, keep my head straight, and say a lot of prayers. I feel really lucky and grateful. I have a lot of gratitude. Not that I didn’t have it before, but perhaps since it came easy to me, I took the pregnancy for granted."