Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker worry for baby Rocky's safety

In a recent episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian revealed that her husband, Travis Barker, wasn't happy for her to take their baby, Rocky, on a flight without him.

Travis and Kourtney's anxieties surrounding their son, who was born in November last year, escalated further in the latest episode of the Disney+ show, with Kourtney explaining she was fretful about taking her young son to Australia.

The blended family, which consists of seven children, was set to travel to Aus to accompany Travis and Blink-182 on tour, but the plan was made before Kourtney was pregnant with Rocky, and the arrival of their first child together made Kourtney reconsider their plans to travel.

© Getty Images Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are protective of their baby boy

Talking to her mother, Kris Jenner, and sister, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney shared she'd been enjoying a quiet life since the arrival of her baby, explaining: "I go walking, I'm in a gated community, I don't have to worry about anyone seeing me," adding: "I haven't see shown him and I'm starting to get a bit of anxiety about going to Australia.

"Rocky hasn't been seen and in California there's a law that if I don't show the baby's face, the paparazzi have to blur his image, but in Australia there are supposedly no paparazzi laws, so they can take a photo and sell their image.

"Even knowing we're going on a plane with a lot of people, I'm feeling really protective. It's a lot to think about," she went on, adding: "I don't feel ready to go out of my blissful baby bubble and back into the world."

Kim further worried her sister, adding: "The paparazzi [in Australia] is brutal. From the moment you land it's paparazzi city."

© Getty Travis Barker is protective of Kourtney Kardashian and their baby, Rocky

Noting that she's undecided on travelling, Kourtney finished: "I want to go and have an adventure with my family and support my husband, but I'm torn."

READ: Kardashian-Jenner grandkids: A full breakdown of Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kylie and Rob’s children

The Kardashian-Barkers in Australia

Anyone who follows Kourtney on Instagram will know that the reality star did end up going on the trip, but it seems Kourtney's fears came true.

© Getty Kourtney Kardashian took her family to Australia

In a preview of the next Kardashians episode, footage shows the 45-year-old and her nine-year-old son, Reign Disick, on the beach with little Reign yelling at a photographer: "Bye paparazzi, stalker!" and Kourtney telling the camera: "The paparazzi are everywhere."

LOOK: Kourtney Kardashian's ever-changing looks since welcoming Rocky

Despite this invasion of the photography, Rocky is still yet to be seen by the public, with the proud parents only showing the back of his head in photos – in stark contrast to Kourtney's kids with Scott Disick, Mason, 14, Penelope, 12, and Reign, who were on the family's E! show from birth.