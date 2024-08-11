Jennifer Hudson's teenage son David towers over her in new photo as he celebrates 15th birthday

It's a very special, celebratory weekend for Jennifer Hudson and her family.

On Saturday, August 10, the EGOT winner celebrated her son David Otunga Jr., as he marked his 15th trip around the sun.

The talk show host welcomed her son in 2009 with then-fiancé David Otunga. She and the retired professional wrestler started dating in 2007, and got engaged the following year, though ultimately went their separate ways in 2017.

In honor of David Jr.'s special day, Jennifer took to Instagram and shared a sweet tribute, first posting a photo of the birthday boy looking so grown up as he posed next to his mom, towering over her.

"Team Jhud, can y'all help wish my kid @d.o.j10 a very happy [blessed] 15th birthday!" the doting mom wrote, giving a shout-out to David's Instagram, where he has yet to share any posts.

"I cannot believe that I got a 15-year-old! God is good! Happy Birthday, my baby!!!!" Jennifer continued, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and keep the celebratory messages rolling.

© Instagram David Jr. looks so grown up

"15 already!?! Happy birthday, DOJ!!!" one wrote, as others followed suit with: "Happpppyyyy Birthdayyyyy David!!! I can't believe you are 15! Have an amazing birthday," and: "OH MY GOODNESSS!!! How beautiful!! Happy birthday to your beautiful young man! Happy birthday, David!" as well as: "Happy happy birthday DOJ! BIG birthday blessings to you! And many morrrre!!"

© Getty Jennifer and her son are based between California and Illinois

Though Jennifer, 42, keeps her son largely out of the public eye, she never shies away from gushing over how proud she is of him.

© Instagram David graduated from middle school in 2023

Back in 2022, when Chef Michael Airhart of Taste for the Homeless – which provides meals for those in need in Chicago – visited The Jennifer Hudson Show, he gave heartwarming insight into David's generosity, recalling when he volunteered for his organization.

© Instagram The teenager during his graduation celebrations

The chef noted that the teenager did not disclose who his famous mom is when he volunteered, and said: "He has been helping me for a while," adding: "He has a pure heart of gold, and when I say, and I'm not making this up, you know people to have that heart of gold… He was determined to serve the less fortunate. I didn't have to say nothing."

© Getty Jennifer with her ex and son in 2012

He further recalled: "He just took control of the trays, and I'm sitting up there like, 'Okay, I love this kid,' and I never knew until somebody whispered, and walked up and said, 'You know who that kid is? That's Jennifer Hudson's son,' I said, 'Yeah, right!'"

Jennifer, who just came back from spending some days in Paris for the 2024 Olympics, last stepped out with her son by her side for the GLAAD Media Awards in New York City on May 11, during which she was honored with GLAAD's Excellence in Media Award.