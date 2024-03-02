Will Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin have kids together? Her dad Don Johnson once gave a hint

Save for some cheeky or endearing comments here and there, Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson have rarely given insight into their relationship, and keep it largely out of the public eye.

The pair started dating in 2017 after the Coldplay frontman's conscious uncoupling from ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow in 2014, and if anything it's the Goop founder who has given the most insight into her ex's relationship, as well as her own loving friendship with the Madame Web actress.

So while the two have rightfully hesitated to share more intimate details about their relationship – fans have long speculated they're already at least engaged, if not married, though they've never confirmed it – that's not to say those close to them haven't given a hint or two in the past about what the future holds for them.

Back in 2021, Dakota's dad Don Johnson – who was married to her mom Melanie Griffith once in 1976 and then again from 1989 to 1996 – teased that both marriage and children might come from his daughter, 34, and Chris, 46.

During an appearance on FOX 5's Good Day New York, the Knives Out actor first declared: "Listen, if she's happy, I will be happy and he's a lovely guy."

Moreover, he shared: "If she decides to get married, I would imagine that there would be grandchildren not too far after that," maintaining: "I would be pretty excited about that part."

Chris himself shares two kids with Gwyneth, Apple, 19, and Martin, 17, though neither him nor Dakota have commented on their hopes – or lack thereof – of having children of their own.

Dakota has however opened up about her "complicated" feelings when it comes to motherhood as a whole, and when speaking about her role in the film The Lost Daughter, directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal and starring Olivia Colman, she told The Hollywood Reporter: "I am not a mother, but I know what it feels like to be scared or to be like, 'Will I be a good mother?' But for some reason, there's this stigma around talking about that."

Separately, she told The Times: "The film makes it OK to have complicated feelings about being a mother."

She added: "For somebody like me, who isn't yet a mother and maybe doesn't want to be a mother, it makes that OK. Complicated, but OK."

Plus, she also noted: "With technology, you can have a biological child until you're 50. That's cool."

