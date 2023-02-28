Denise Richards' daughter Sami looks just like famous mom as she models striking bikini The former RHOBH shares the teen with her ex-husband Charlie Sheen

Denise Richards' 18-year-old daughter, Sami, is following in her mom's footsteps and knows exactly how to strike a model pose.

The teen is currently enjoying a vacation in Hawaii with Denise and on Tuesday, she took to Instagram with a stunning photo of herself in front of a waterfall.

Sami wore a lilac, metallic bikini and ran her fingers through her long blonde locks. She looked just like her famous mom and fans commented on her appearance and her tropical surroundings as they added on-fire emojis and wrote: "Absolutely beautiful."

WATCH: Denise Richards' daughter says she looks 'so pretty' in breathtaking video

Loading the player...

Denise has posed in her fair share of swimsuits over the years as she carved out a three-decade career as a model and actress in movies like Wild Things, Drop Dead Gorgeous, and The World Is Not Enough.

Last year, both Denise and Sami joined OnlyFans and the former Real Housewives star defended her daughter after receiving negative comments: "I wish I had the confidence my 18 yr old daughter has," she said in a social media message. "And I also can't be judgmental of her choices. I did Wild Things & Playboy."

Sami showed off her modeling skills while on vacation with her mom

The Starship Troopers star is close with her three daughters, Sami, Lola, 17 - who she shares with Charlie Sheen - as well as her youngest, Eloise, 11, who she adopted in 2011.

DISCOVER: Denise Richards details heartbreak over daughter she shares with Charlie Sheen

When Denise rang in her 52nd birthday last week, Sami was one of the first to share a heartfelt message.

She posted a photo of the pair looking so similar as they posed in green gowns.

Denise and her daughter both joined OnlyFans last year

Sami captioned the Instagram post: "Happy birthday mom I love you so much. Thank you for always being my biggest supporter."

The post comes after Sami returned home to live with Denise after their separation last year, which saw the eldest daughter move in with her father Charlie.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive the latest news straight to your inbox.