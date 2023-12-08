Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Charlie Sheen's agony over daughters he shares with Denise Richards - 'It broke my heart'

The Two and a Half Men star has five children

Bryony Gooch
Bryony GoochUS Writer
Charlie Sheen recently opened up about how an encounter with his daughter drove him to finally quit drinking.

As the Two and a Half Men star celebrates six years of sobriety next month, he spoke candidly about how he was influenced to go cold turkey on booze after realizing how it was impacting his parenting.

Denise Richards sat with two young girls© Christopher Polk
Charlie shares two daughters, Sami and Lola with actress Denise Richards

Referring to his two daughters, Sami, 19, and Lola, 18, who he shares with ex-wife Denise Richards, he explained that one morning he’d forgotten his daughter had an appointment. He’d promised to drive her to, as “I’d already had a couple of pops that day”. 

"I had to call my friend Tony to take us”, Charlie added. “We got her there on time, but it broke my heart because she was in the backseat and I could just tell she was thinking, 'Why isn't dad driving?'”

When the actor got home, he “sat with that for the rest of the day. And the next morning I just stopped."

Six years on from that, he hasn’t looked back since, having already stopped doing drugs. But the actor explained to PEOPLE that he took it month by month.

MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 04: Charlie Sheen attends as DIESEL celebrates the exclusive launch of DIESEL Wynwood 28, their first residential building, with a DJ set by Amrit at Barter on December 04, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Diesel)© Craig Barritt
Charlie Sheen has been sober for six years

"I think the first month I was like, I'm going to have to give it a month, just see if I feel any better, and if my interactions with those that are closest to me improve," he explained. "And they did. And I'm like, all right, I'm going to go another month. And then it got traction. I had momentum."

"There was just instant evidence that this was the side I needed to be on”, he added. “I couldn't be in denial about it anymore."

WATCH: Denise Richards rejects teen daughter's warning as pair hit Hawaii beach

His sobriety, he claims, has helped him in his role as a single father to twins Max and Bob, 14, as his ex-wife Brooke Mueller has been dealing with her own addiction issues.

While previously Charlie would drink in the morning, particularly “scotch in the coffee”, now he wakes up early - around 4:30 or 5am - to “get an early jump on the news, work out, answer emails." 

Then he gets the kids up to “help them with their morning routine — if you can call it a routine." 

Now Charlie is making his way back in the spotlight, as he guest stars in Chuck Lorre’s new dramedy, Bookie, which is streaming on Max, as the two have put their 12-year-long feud behind them.

