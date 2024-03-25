Denise Richards' 18-year-old daughter Lola's alternative life to sister, Sami, explored

Denise Richards is a proud mom to her three beautiful daughters, Sami, 20, Lola, 18, and Eloise, 12, and while her oldest is busy making waves on OnlyFans, her middle child is living a very different existence.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has famously had a "strained" relationship with Sami in recent years as she navigates a her X-rated career, however, Lola couldn't be more different.

Here's everything we know about Denise's second child with her ex Charlie Sheen and her life today.

Born in 2005

Denise and Charlie welcomed Lola Rose Estevez into the world on June 1, 2005.

She was born in Los Angeles, California.

© Instagram Denise has three daughters

Despite their happy news, the Starship Troopers actress filed for divorce from the Two and a Half Men star before Lola was born.

Charlie's rep shared a statement at the time that read: "We are deeply saddened by the recent events and out of our love and concern for our daughter Sam, our unborn child and each other, we ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time."

What does Lola do?

Unlike her sister, Sami, who is earning a solid living with racy posts on OnlyFans, Lola has a job at a restaurant.

She has not publicly expressed a desire to follow in her parents' famous footsteps either… in fact, she's never even seen an episode of her mom's reality TV show.

Lola's older sister Sami is far wilder than her sibling

"I haven't seen a single episode,' she revealed during an interview on the Do I Know You? podcast last year.

"I've always wanted to look at things that are more talking about positive things and not a lot of drama."

She's a Christian

Lola is a devout Christian and regularly posts Bible verses on her Instagram and has "Exodus 14:14" pasted to her bio.

On the day Sami shared her debut collaboration with a male performer on OnlyFans, Lola, shared this message on her stories.

© AKGS Denise Richards daughter Lola Sheen stepped out for an organic lunch in LA

"May the love of Christ be so evident in your life that others would see Him when they cross your path."

Lola's 18th birthday post

She officially entered adulthood in 2023 when she celebrated turning 18.

Lola didn't do this with a racy bikini post like her sister favors, but instead wrote: "Hi adulthood," alongside a series of gorgeous images of her posing at sunset in a pretty, pink dress.

© Getty Denise is a mom to three children

Fans marveled over the resemblance to her mom and told her she was "beautiful" and "so pretty".

Her accident

Lola made headlines after she was involved in a car accident during which she drove her Volkswagen into an embankment in LA.

Fortunately, nobody suffered any serious injuries and a California Highway Patrol (CHP) spokesperson said: "Nobody was taken to the hospital but the minor driver complained of a headache after the collision."

© Photo: Getty Images Denise shares her two oldest children with Charlie Sheen

Denise later told HELLO!: “Lola is very good, it is very scary - that is not the phone call you ever want as a parent but we are grateful and lucky. Everyone is good, healthy, and safe."

Her relationship with Sami

While Sami's wild ways may not appeal to Lola, it doesn't mean the sisters aren't close.

Sami - pictured with Denise - is an extrovert while Lola is more introverted

In rare photographs of them out together in Los Angeles, they appear happy and animated suggesting a sweet family bond.

Last year, they even went on a double-date together in Malibu.

