Keith Urban shares refreshing insight into life on the road away from Nicole Kidman and their daughters

Keith Urban is back on the road after spending time with his wife Nicole Kidman and their daughters Sunday and Faith at various major events, like Nicole's AFI Life Achievement honor ceremony, and the Summer Olympics.

The 56-year-old Australian-American musician jetted off soon after the Games in Paris for a slew of upcoming shows, and is touring all over the United States at the moment.

After a recent slew of shows, the star spoke with Taste of Country Nights about his requirements on tour, and it turns out, amid all the talk of celebrities and their "diva" demands, his requests are remarkably simple.

When asked what he wanted in his rider on tour before a gig, he simply joked: "My band…It's good if they're there, so I can walk out and play with some music."

Keith continued: "I don't have any of that, like, you know what I mean? The rider and the whole thing. I'm pretty low-key, I don't need much."

On further thinking, however, he did add that he only had one request: "If I can get water in a glass — like glass bottle instead of plastic — it just tastes better and probably a bit healthier, that's about it."

Recently, the singer organized a surprise concert outside of a Buc-ee's in Athens, Alabama for fans, and was surprised himself when he realized that thousands of attendees showed up.

"Firstly I wanna say, thank you so freaking much for coming out tonight, this is unbelievable!" he told the cheering crowd at the show. "I came down to this Buc-ee's about a month ago, and when I left, I thought, 'It'd be kind of fun to do a show there.'"

Keith continued: "This is my caveman brain, right, so I'm like, 'Oh it'll be fun, we'll set up a little stage, and some people will come around and hear us play.' I swear to you, I thought maybe a hundred, two hundred people…that's why we got this little stage, the little lights, and the little PA system. This is freaking me out!"

The "You Look Good in My Shirt" singer next has a show on August 24 at the Soaring Eagle Casino in Michigan followed by an appearance at the iHeartRadio Music Festival on September 21 in Vegas, and then a five-date residency at the FontaineBleau Las Vegas in October.

Back in 2022, when he hosted Country Countdown USA with Lon Helton, he mentioned that his two daughters will often join him on the road, and Nicole has in the past made appearances on stage as well.

As it turns out, Sunday and Faith love being on a tour bus! "They've been out, I've been taking them out at different times individually. And it's been great to have them out on the bus."

