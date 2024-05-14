Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's adorable daughter Daisy makes rare appearance on American Idol

Katy Perry's busy schedule filming American Idol didn't stop her from spending Mother's Day with her adorable daughter, Daisy Dove.

The 39-year-old and her fiancé Orlando Bloom prefer to keep their three-year-old out of the spotlight, but they made an exception on Sunday, so Katy didn't have to separate from her daughter.

While Katy was busy transforming on stage into Cinderella for Disney Night on Sunday's show, Daisy was pictured looking enthralled by her mom as she watched from the audience on her dad's lap.

WATCH: Katy Perry transforms into Disney's Cinderella

Katy emerged in a knee-length pink dress before twirling around while her 'magic' dress transformed into the spectacular blue gown synonymous with the Disney princess.

The camera panned to Daisy and Orlando in the crowd and the joy on their faces was hard to miss.

This may be one of the last times Daisy will see her mom on Idol after Katy announced she is leaving the show at the end of the current season.

"I love Idol so much!" she said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on February 13. "It's connected me with the heart of America. But I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat."

© Twitter/X Katy and Orlando's daughter made a rare appearance on American Idol

Before her work commitments, Katy took to Instagram to mark Mother's Day with a carousel of photos that featured images of her pregnancy test, telling Orlando she was expecting, and several bump shots taken throughout her pregnancy.

Captioning the post, Katy penned: "Today I told my mother that the day I realized how much she loved me is the day I had my own daughter, Daisy Dove… there is nothing like a Mother’s love… never take it for granted… Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers and caretakers — any way you come."

© Instagram Katy shared several baby bump photos to mark Mother's Day

The Lord of the Rings star and the Roar singer welcomed their daughter into the world on August 26, 2020.

They announced her arrival in collaboration with UNICEF – Katy and Orlando have been UNICEF Goodwill ambassadors since 2013 and 2009, respectively – sharing a statement alongside a black and white of them holding her tiny hand.

"We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter," they wrote before explaining their work with the organization on providing homes and resources for disadvantaged children across the globe.

© Getty Katy and Orlando welcomed Daisy in 2020

"By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your can bloom with generosity," they added.z

Last November, Katy opened up to ET Canada about the "crazy" first six weeks of motherhood she experienced.

"No one tells you about the first six weeks of having your first child. "What? This is crazy! You're feeding in the same corner of the same room for six weeks straight thinking, 'Will I ever leave this house? And if I do, will they be OK?'"

© Instagram Katy and Orlando have yet to confirm a wedding

However, Katy admitted that with her daughter, she found joy in even the most "mundane" tasks. "The most mundane, beautiful things. You get this surge of joy back and it just makes everything come to life," she added.

"For me, I've learned a lot about presence and that was something that I really wanted to give as a mother is just, 'Yeah, there's a zillion WhatsApp chats on fire, but I'm going to put this down and I'm going to color with you right now for 30 minutes because I love you'."