Katy Perry makes racy confession about Orlando Bloom and their relationship

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are definitely one of Hollywood's most attractive couples, having been together on and off since 2016 and engaged since 2019.

The singer, 39, and the actor, 47, also share a daughter, three-year-old Daisy Dove Bloom, and while on vacation together, the former had a rather risqué confession about her partner.

On a recent Instagram Live Q&A session, a cheeky fan asked Katy about her fiancé's "magic stick," and Katy didn't shy away from answering the question in the most Katy Perry way possible.

"Well, we've been together for a while," she said. "So I guess he's got the magic in him," she added, before singing along to B.o.B.'s 2010 song "Magic," but then backtracked with a sweet comment.

"No, it's really his heart," Katy gushed, then citing the major driving force in their relationship as their daughter. "And he gave me my greatest gift ever… Daisy Dove Bloom."

Katy and Orlando have not shied away from fawning over each other whenever they get the chance, but will often also get more personal about the work it takes to make their romance tick, especially after their brief split before the engagement.

A fan asked Katy about her fiancé's "magic stick"

During a conversation on the podcast On Purpose, Orlando spoke candidly about his fear in interpersonal relationships being the art of letting go, saying: "I think I'm constantly learning to let go because anything that I tried to hold on to, whether it's good or bad, doesn't serve me… and it doesn't really serve either of us."

He added: "That's really hard to keep letting go and to keep letting her go. Because I think when you're in a deeply loving, committed relationship, you want to control or own or have or you know, even just letting go of ideas of how things should be [is hard.]"

"Well, we've been together for a while. So I guess he's got the magic in him."

"Or the idea of what intimacy or intimate moments are to you versus them, or how you know, whatever it may be, because everybody, because you've chosen that person, you're on a journey with that person."

The Elizabethtown actor also spoke about his relationship being an opportunity for growth, adding: "I think it's going to change every day… It's like every day you choose – I choose you because, also, your life is changing," and he seizes "the opportunity everyday to grow," and will "never choose the past, the easy path, you know, like it's just not who I am."

"I think it's going to change every day… It's like every day you choose – I choose you because, also, your life is changing."

Katy recently told E! News that it was also Orlando and their daughter Daisy that caused her to rethink her tenure on American Idol and call it quits earlier this year.

"What she has given me in my life [is] the unconditional love that I was always searching for," the "Woman's World" singer said of their daughter, who will turn four in August.

The couple have been together since 2016 and engaged since 2019

She also cited her daughter as a major inspiration behind her upcoming album 143 (which translates in pager slang to "love"), adding: "Yes, that is where I am creating from. Just like wholeness, happiness and just true full love."