George Clooney to spend months away from twins with Amal Clooney soon — here's how he really feels about it

George Clooney spoke in a new interview more candidly than usual about being a father to his twins, seven-year-old Ella and Alexander, with his wife Amal Clooney.

The star, 63, shared his thoughts on tailoring his work schedule to parenting and being available for his children with GQ, and counted down to an upcoming big change.

In spring 2025, George will be making his Broadway debut with an adaptation of his 2005 movie Good Night, and Good Luck, with his screenplay with Grant Heslov being adapted to the stage, and David Cromer attached to direct.

Recommended video You may also like George and Amal Clooney's Love Story

As a result, he will be relocating to New York City for six months later this year to begin prepping for the show and for its limited engagement, which means some bittersweet time away from his family.

"I wrote a Broadway play, Good Night, and Good Luck. I'm going to be on Broadway. Look, that's going to be six months of my life in New York," he told the publication during his joint interview with close friend and Wolfs co-star Brad Pitt.

© Getty Images George will spend some time away from his kids and wife Amal to relocate to New York City

"But again, it's like we're talking about time allotment. I won't do another thing. I'm going to give myself time with my kids. I really enjoy driving them to school, and my wife and I are having a really wonderful time. So I don't want to lose all of that."

MORE: George and Amal Clooney 'go unnoticed' new life in Provence

He continued: "But this is an opportunity to do something that I have never done before. I've never been on Broadway. So we're still trying to do things and new things and try things, but we're also saying, 'Well, let's also remember that we want to see our life in a kind of nice way too.' A little of both. Everything in moderation, including moderation."

Earlier in the interview, the Syriana actor also talked about taking some time away from directing and producing to focus solely on acting so as to give himself more time to be a father while also not forcing his family to relocate for a film production schedule.

MORE: George Clooney's Lake Como villa he seldom visits is now worth 10x more

"Now my kids are of a certain age," he explained. "We're not going to uproot our kids out of school and run around. Before that, they could just come with us and we would all go. But that's different now. So now I'm going to just probably focus on other things, like acting."

© AJ Pics / Alamy Stock Photo The Broadway rendition is an adaptation of the 2005 film of the same name

Brad, 60, said something to the same effect, emphasizing his intention to center his work to ideally just one movie a year. "Well, now I'm doing one movie in a year and a half," he added with a laugh.

MORE: George and Amal Clooney remodel $8.3m chateau to resemble Italian villa

© Getty Images "I'm going to give myself time with my kids. I really enjoy driving them to school, and my wife and I are having a really wonderful time."

"No, I'm still kind of on the same trajectory. I feel the same. I'm really just trying to enjoy the people that I love around me and just living," Brad added while showcasing the setting for their interview, the Chateau Miraval. "I don't know how to not sound cheesy about it, but just the air is fresh and grass is green and I've just kind of become that guy a little bit."