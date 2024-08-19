Ricky Martin's youngest kids Renn and Lucia make very rare appearance for family pool day — photos

Ricky Martin may be best known as a consummate entertainer and sex symbol, but one of his favorite roles is "dad," and he's sharing a look at his life as one.

The 52-year-old singer and actor is a proud father-of-four, to twin sons Valentino and Matteo, who turned 16 earlier this month, and youngest Lucia, five, and Renn, four, shared with ex-husband Jwan Yosef.

Since his split from Jwan in July of 2023, Ricky has focused his efforts on effectively balancing his career with being a single dad, and is loving the time he gets to just be home and be there for his kids.

Recommended video You may also like Ricky Martin plays with his daughter in the sea in adorable clip

Case in point, he took to Instagram on Sunday to share a look at his weekend pool day with his youngest two, posting an absolutely adorable snap of himself emerging from the pool with Lucia and Renn hoisted on his shoulders.

The "She Bangs" singer also included another photo of a near chaotic moment with the two as they clambered over their dad, this time while on the couch and in their pajamas.

© Instagram Ricky shared an impressive poolside snap with his two youngest children

He joked in the caption: "Papi = the ultimate theme park ride — no ticket required," and fans reacted with comments like: "Seriously Adorable. Can imagine hearing the laughs and giggles," as well as: "God bless you and your babies."

MORE: Ricky Martin reveals how his four children with 'no filter' are his harshest critics

In a recent conversation with Zoe Saldaña for Interview Magazine, Ricky gushed about writing music for his kids and the potential of seeing them follow in his footsteps (something his older twins have shown keen interest in), specifically his youngest two.

© Instagram "Papi = the ultimate theme park ride — no ticket required"

"I have a daughter, Lucia, she's only 5 years old, and I took her to the pediatrician last week and the doctor asked, 'Lucia, what do you want to be when you grow up?' And she said, 'I want to be a singer,'" he shared with pride.

MORE: Ricky Martin's twin sons, 15, look so grown up in new family vacation photo

"My heart wanted to come out of my mouth because I always said she was a star. And my ex-husband believes the same thing. When the twins were born, I wrote a song called 'The Best Thing About Me Is You.' I never said, 'This is for my children,' but, hey, it was for them."

© Getty Images The singer is also a dad to twins Valentino and Matteo

He also told the Los Angeles Times recently that he was still trying to find the time to be present for his children while also making an effort to work on his art, specifically getting back into the studio and making a new album, especially in the wake of his divorce.

MORE: Ricky Martin reveals emotional reason he came out as gay after being warned it would 'end' his career

"I went through so much last year," he said. "I went through a divorce, I changed managers, I went through family issues. Right now, I'm in such a great place, and I just want to keep it simple and have fun with my kids, enjoy me being single and all that good stuff."

© Instagram "I'm in such a great place, and I just want to keep it simple and have fun with my kids."

"I guess it's now all about the input in order for me to be able to go into the studio and work on the output."