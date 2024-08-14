Jessica Alba's sweet tribute to daughter Haven as she celebrates her 13th birthday will melt your heart

Jessica Alba is celebrating a special milestone in her family, as her daughter Haven turns 13, marking her golden birthday in style!

On Tuesday, August 13, the actress shared a heartwarming video montage on Instagram in honor of Haven’s big day, giving fans a glimpse into the love and pride she feels for her daughter.

The video, beautifully set to Lana Del Rey’s Radio, begins with sweet baby pictures of Haven and progresses through the years, showcasing the young girl’s growth and blossoming personality.

Jessica Alba's sweet tribute to daughter as she turns 13

The montage concludes with a full family photo, featuring Jessica, her husband Cash Warren, and their three children—Haven, her 6-year-old brother Hayes, and her older sister Honor, 16.

"My sweet Havie, the day you entered this world, my heart expanded in ways that words can’t fully capture," Jessica lovingly wrote in her caption, expressing the profound impact Haven has had on her life.

© Stefanie Keenan (L-R) Haven Garner Warren, Jessica Alba, and Honor Warren attend the "Trigger Warning" after party

"The love I felt for you was immediate and overwhelming—beyond anything I could have imagined. You arrived in the most extraordinary way, born in the caul, and from that moment, you have embodied your name, being a true safe #Haven for all of us."

Jessica’s words are filled with admiration for her daughter, who she describes as "the glue that holds our family together." She goes on to praise Haven for her loving nature, always ensuring that everyone in the family, including extended relatives, feels cared for and supported.

© Phillip Faraone Jessica's daughters are growing up so fast

"You’ve got that undeniable swag that makes you shine wherever you go," she adds, acknowledging Haven’s unique charm and confidence.

The proud mother also cherishes the close bond she shares with her daughter, writing, "I love our nighttime cuddles and talks, our wild adventures, and just the simple joy of spending time together.

© Instagram Jessica's 3 kids

“You are the best, my Havie, and I am so proud of the incredible young woman you are, and I am truly honored that I get to watch you grow into every phase of your beautiful self."

Jessica’s heartfelt message culminates in a touching conclusion: "There is nothing better than being your mama. (Honor and Hayesies) too. Happy birthday, my Havie Baby."

The video montage is not only a celebration of Haven’s birthday but also a beautiful reflection of the Alba-Warren family’s recent trip to Mykonos, Greece. Jessica shared even more precious moments from their sun-soaked getaway in an Instagram carousel on Friday, August 9.

© Instagram Jessica Alba looks incredible in tiny black bikini

In one of the snapshots, Jessica stands arm-in-arm with her two daughters outside their villa, both girls now nearly matching their mom in height. Another photo captures the entire family of five beaming with joy as the sun sets behind them, casting a warm, golden glow over the picturesque scene.

"Nights out in #Mykonos - a vibe," Jessica captioned the series of photos, perfectly capturing the essence of their magical vacation.