Jessica Alba's mini-me daughter Honor, 16, towers above her mother in stunning family outing

Jessica Alba made a dazzling appearance with her stylish daughters, Honor, 16, and Haven, 12, at the screening of Netflix's film Trigger Warning at the Tudum Theater in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The radiant family captured everyone's attention, with Honor noticeably taller than her famous mother as they posed for photos.

During the event, Jessica, 43, expressed her aspirations for her children's future in showbusiness.

Known for her two-decade-long career in Hollywood, Jessica hopes her kids will take on leadership roles behind the camera rather than following in her footsteps as performers.

Jessica Alba marks daughter Honor's 16th birthday

When asked about her children's potential careers, she candidly told People, "The thing is, I think if you tell your kid anything, they're going to do the opposite, right. If they do want to be a performer, then being able to be a producer and a writer, or a director." She emphasized the importance of having autonomy and dignity in their artistic endeavors.

Jessica's career began with a breakthrough role in the 2000 TV series Dark Angel, a role she took out of sheer necessity.

© Stefanie Keenan (L-R) Haven Garner Warren, Jessica Alba, and Honor Warren attend the "Trigger Warning" after party

Reflecting on that time, she shared, "You're just so happy to be there and it's like, 'Did the check clear?' And there's a desperation like, 'Please God, I need this job.' It just puts you on your back foot. You're not always taking the roles that are the best." Despite these challenges, Jessica's perseverance led her to significant success.

Over the years, Jessica has transitioned to roles behind the scenes, serving as an executive producer on various projects.

© Stefanie Keenan Jessica Alba looks incredible in her black lace jumpsuit

She wishes she had acquired these skills earlier in her career, saying, "You're just taking roles to survive, which teaches grit and perseverance, but I do wish I would've had the skill set and the wherewithal to write and to know about writing and directing and producing earlier in my career."

Recently, Jessica shared a humorous yet touching story about her daughter Honor's 16th birthday. Despite Jessica's excitement to throw a grand party, Honor found her mother's plans "embarrassing."

© Phillip Faraone Jessica with her two daughters who are growing up so fast!

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jessica recounted, "I was like, '[It's] your 16th birthday, this is my moment to really shine as a party-thrower.' And she's like, 'No, mom, it's so embarrassing.'" Instead, Honor opted for a more low-key celebration, preferring a dinner with friends and casual games.

Jessica's enthusiasm was met with more teenage resistance. She humorously recalled suggesting extravagant ideas, such as game stations and themed pajamas, only for Honor to respond, "Are you kidding me? Do you want me to, like, ever see my friends ever again?"

© Instagram Jessica with Honor on her 16th

Beyond family milestones, Jessica discussed her recent decision to step down as Chief Creative Officer of The Honest Company, the eco-friendly beauty and baby business she co-founded in 2012.

Describing the transition, Jessica said, "I have Carla Vernón, and she's running the company, and it's great. And there's a whole senior leadership team that's fantastic. I feel like it's my fourth baby and I like sent it ... sent my baby off to college."

As she embraces this new chapter in her life, Jessica is excited about her return to acting, with her role in Netflix's upcoming film Trigger Warning, which she also executive produced.

This project marks her return to the screen and showcases her evolving talents both in front of and behind the camera.