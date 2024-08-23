Jonathan Ross' daughter Betty enjoys 'sparkling' night out with sister Honey

Jonathan Ross' 33-year-old daughter Betty has had a rough ride over the last few years, struggling with several fatigue-inducing conditions, but this week she was able to put her ill-health aside for a few hours to enjoy a special night with her sister, Honey.

Betty took to Instagram to share that she and Honey, and a group of their friends, had been lucky enough to secure tickets to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour at Wembley, posting a carousel of joy-filled photos.

She wrote a heartfelt lengthy caption to accompany the special photos, writing: "This night is sparkling, don't you let it go," referencing Taylor's hit 'Enchanted'.

© Instagram Betty Ross had the time of her life at The Eras Tour

"What a night!" Betty continued. "I'm so happy I was able to go to the eras tour, so happy to be surrounded by loved ones, and so happy that Taylor wore the same ICDIWABH colourway as the costume I wore."

The acronym refers to Taylor's latest single, 'I Can Do It With A Broken Heart,' which sees the performer don different coloured ensembles, hence Betty's glee she managed to coordinate with Taylor.

Betty certainly looked the part, emulating Taylor's onstage look with a sparkling white crop top and shorts ensemble, adding a coordinating blazer and knee-high socks.

Her sister Honey channelled Taylor's 'Reputation' era, wearing a sheer snake print top.

© Instagram Honey Ross channelled Taylor Swift's Reputation Era

It wasn't just the outfits that delighted Betty, but also the surprise songs Taylor performed, which saw fellow musician Florence Welch join in the fun.

"I was so happy about the night eight acoustic set songs I almost cried and to get to see 'Florida' live with Florence [and the Machine] was so incredible and unexpected, seeing the ICDIWABH music video while wearing my homemade ICDIWABH outfit was so surreal and joyous. I loved every second, what a rush, [expletive] me up Eras Tour!!!"

Betty Ross' health

Betty's health conditions, including fibromyalgia, myalgic encephalomyelitis and postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, leave her fatigued and unable to walk, so it was extra special for her to enjoy the big night

© Instagram Betty Ross has been quiet on social media

She used to post frequently, sharing health updates with her followers who can often relate to her struggles, but Betty has taken most of this year offline, resurfacing in July after not posting since October 2023.

Betty referenced her break amid a post about creating pink knee braces to support her, noting: "It's been a long ol' time since I've posted but I'm back! I DIY'd these knee braces I got and I wanted to bring y'all along for the ride."

Her followers were delighted to have her back sharing their praise for her creativity and the inspiration she provides to other sufferers.

We look forward to Betty's next post!