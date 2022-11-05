Who is in Jonathan Ross's family? Meet famous wife and children

Jonathan Ross is back on our screens with The Jonathan Ross Show, much to the delight of viewers who loved seeing The Masked Singer judge and hilarious TV personality!

MORE: Jonathan Ross' quirky London home is a world of fun

Jonathan has previously been joined by his family on Celebrity Gogglebox, where we got to know his children as well as his daughter Honey's boyfriend and their dogs. But what else is there to know about the 61-year-old's family? Keep reading to find out...

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jonathan Ross unveils unbelievable music room inside family home

Who is Jonathan Ross' wife?

The TV and radio host is married to screenwriter and producer Jane Goldman. Jane is the woman behind some of the highest-grossing movies of the last decade; with Matthew Vaughn, she co-wrote the screenplays for the Kingsman films, Kick-Ass, The Woman in Black and many more.

Jonathan and Jane have been married since 1988

More recently, she has penned the script for the upcoming live-action remake of Disney's The Little Mermaid. She has also worked as an executive producer on Channel 4's The Big Fat Quiz of the Year, on which her husband has appeared many times. The pair met in 1986 when Jane was just 16 and working as a showbiz journalist and Jonathan was 26 and an up-and-coming name and tied to the knot two years later. Jonathan revealed to HELLO! back in 2018 that the secret to their happy union is to "be nice to each other and talk," and it's clearly working! The couple will celebrate their 34th wedding anniversary this year.

SEE: Jonathan Ross' daughter Honey shares defiant bikini photo - and fans are confused

MORE: Jonathan Ross' daughter Honey Ross shares 'life-saving' health diagnosis

Does Jonathan Ross have children?

Yes! Jonathan and Jane share three grown-up children together: Betty, 31, Harvey, 29, and Honey, 25. While Betty and Harvey have pursued careers away from the entertainment industry, Jonathan's youngest daughter Honey has become something of a star in her own right as a plus-size fashion model, podcast host and body positivity campaigner.

Jonathan's daughter Honey is a plus-size fashion model and body positivity campaigner

She currently boasts more than 50,000 followers on Instagram and has hit headlines in the past after speaking out about the taboo around being plus-sized on ITV's Lorraine. She is currently dating musician Zane Sas, who is set to join the Ross family on the Celebrity Gogglebox sofa on Friday's episode.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.