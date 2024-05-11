Brooke Shields makes bold statement as daughter Rowan wears one of her iconic red carpet looks

Brooke Shields' two daughters take after their mom with their striking looks - and it seems they've also inherited her wardrobe.

As the mom-of-two appeared on the Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon shared a photo of Brooke's older daughter Rowan looking stunning in a figure-hugging, strapless red dress. The 20-year-old put her hands on her hips as she posed in the showstopping look.

© Screenshot The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon Brooke Shields in 1998 vs Rowan wearing the same dress now

"Here's the reason I'm showing this, because this is your dress!" Jimmy explained to the 58-year-old.

Brooke confirmed that it was "my Golden Globes nomination dress", with Jimmy exclaiming: "So your kids are wearing your outfits now." But the actress explained that they had voluntarily worn her clothes - and had she made the sartorial suggestion, they might not have been so interested in her wardrobe.

© Getty Images Brooke Shields with her daughters Rowan and Grier

"Had I been the one to suggest it, they would have been like, 'That's so weird, Mom, it's old'", Brooke teased, continuing: "They went down into my archives and I think it looks better on her!"

Jimmy gave fans a side-by-side look of Brooke wearing the dress in 1998, and Rowan giving the gown a new lease of life more recently. The similarities between the mother-daughter duo was striking.

© Jeff Kravitz Brooke Shields at the 1998 Golden Globe Awards

Brooke revealed that behind the scenes that iconic red dress caused controversy, as "the day I was brought into the agency, they read me the riot act", she explained, as they told her: "You are never going to be treated seriously as an actress if you just look like a movie star, you should never wear red on the carpet."

But the actress felt vindicated when next year everyone was wearing red on the carpet, and she showed them a magazine just to prove it, saying: "I'm ahead of my time!"

© JC Olivera Brooke matches with daughter Rowan

It seems Brooke isn't afraid to wear red on the carpet anymore, as she and Rowan matched in red dresses while attending the Los Angeles Special Screening Of Netflix's Mother Of The Bride, which the 58-year-old plays a starring role in.

Rowan and her mom looked close as they put arms around each other and smiled at the cameras.